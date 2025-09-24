Bhagalpur , A state-run engineering college in Bihar's Bhagalpur district has suspended 10 students for a year and imposed fines on 29 other pupils for their alleged involvement in violent clashes on the campus on September 12, officials said on Wednesday. Bihar engineering college suspends 10 students, slaps fine on 29 over violent clashes

While 10 students of the sixth semester of the Civil Engineering Department have been suspended for a year by the administration of the Bhagalpur College of Engineering for their alleged involvement in the violence, 12 students were slapped with a fine of ₹25,000 each and 17 pupils a fine of ₹10,000 each. They were also given one 'black dot' .

Four people were injured in clashes between two groups of students on the BCE campus on September 12. One of the injured students was admitted to AIIMS Patna.

Hostel residents say that the situation is still tense over fears that the violence may recur.

The college administration has directed all hostel boarders except first-year students to vacate the premises.

Local police also registered FIRs on the basis of complaints filed by the family members of the victims. Injured students alleged they were brutally thrashed by their seniors as part of ragging.

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, BCE Principal O P Roy said, "Based on the recommendations of the committee constituted to probe the September 12 violence, disciplinary action has been taken against 39 students. An order in this regard was issued by the college administration on Tuesday."

Students receiving one 'black dot' are issued a warning letter, and their parents are also notified, he said.

The decision to take disciplinary action against the students was taken after analysing CCTV footage of the incident, he said.

Police have also been informed about the action taken by the college administration, he said, adding that such activities are strictly prohibited on the premises.

