Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Firecrackers worth 6 crore seized by commercial taxes dept

Bihar: Firecrackers worth 6 crore seized by commercial taxes dept

patna news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST

Commercial taxes commissioner Pratima said strict action will be taken against the dealers for allegedly hiding their stocks and evading tax

A firecracker shop in India during Diwali. (AFP File Photo)
A firecracker shop in India during Diwali. (AFP File Photo)
ByAnirban Guha Roy

The Bihar commercial taxes department has reportedly seized firecrackers worth 6 crore during raids at 13 locations across the state, including in capital Patna, ahead of the Diwali festival.

The raids, carried out on Saturday and Sunday at the premises of firecracker dealers at 13 locations, revealed that all of them procured huge consignments without proper documents and tax payments under the goods and services tax (GST).

“During the raids, it was found that crackers worth 2 crore were stocked clandestinely by the dealers. Crackers worth 5 crore have been seized,” said a tax department official.

Also Read:8,300 kilos of banned firecrackers seized from warehouse near Gurugram

Officials said the two big godowns of transporters in Patna were also inspected and big discrepancies were found in the GST papers of the inventory. Sources said crackers worth 1 crore stacked in these godowns were also seized.

Commercial taxes commissioner Pratima said strict action will be taken against the dealers for allegedly hiding their stocks and evading tax.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out