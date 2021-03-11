IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali

  • It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
READ FULL STORY
By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:17 PM IST

After years of wait, Bihar has been allotted three more companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) as advance parties for permanent deployment to handle any communal violence and law and order situation across the state, said officials.

The Bihar government has given 50 acres of land to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Talgarha village under the Rajapakar police station area in Vaishali district, 35km from Patna, for RAF's permanent deployment. The ownership of 29 acres was earlier transferred to the CRPF for establishing the permanent headquarters of RAF in Bihar.

1992 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre, Hemant Priyadarshi, inspector general (IG) CRPF, Bihar sector told reporters on Wednesday that the state has been allotted three more RAF companies by the centre. The state had only one company of RAF, currently stationed at Muzaffarpur. One battalion comprises around 1,600 personnel.

“The RAF’s 114 Battalion, earlier stationed at Jalandhar in Punjab, moved and arrived shortly in Bihar. The companies will be accommodated at Mokama and Muzaffarpur,” he added.

According to Priyadarshi, the nearest points from where the RAF personnel were drawn to the state were Allahabad and Jamshedpur, where the RAF’s 101 and 106 battalions are deployed respectively.

The IG said, it will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure on the land. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will develop the infrastructure. The IG further added that the land acquisition department was in the process of acquiring additional 21-acres of land for the purpose, which will also be handed over to the CRPF in the next three months.

Also Read: Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended

The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism with the help of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the state police. The CRPF was celebrating its 82nd raising day and will organize functions in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad and Jamui from March 11 to March 20.

The CRPF has 15 RAF battalions, which are pressed into action mainly during communal riots in any part of the country. Officials at state police headquarters admitted that at least ten districts, including Patna, Nalanda, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi and Katihar, fall in the ‘hypersensitive’ category in this regard.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar news crpf battalion rapid action force
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Incriminating material including fake stamps and official seals were recovered from the accused. (REUTERS/Representative photo)
Incriminating material including fake stamps and official seals were recovered from the accused. (REUTERS/Representative photo)
patna news

Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for 60,000 in cash, busted

By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pilgrims take holy dips early morning at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
Pilgrims take holy dips early morning at Sangam, the sacred confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, during Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, India Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.(AP)
patna news

Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 12:19 PM IST
  • The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Bihar, there are a total of 8,386 gram panchayats, which are headed by Mukhiyas.
In Bihar, there are a total of 8,386 gram panchayats, which are headed by Mukhiyas.
patna news

Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:24 AM IST
  • Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
The CRPF regularly launches joint operations against Left wing extremism in the state.(PTI file photo)
patna news

Bihar gets 3 more RAF companies, new headquarters to come up in Vaishali

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • It will take at least three years to develop the required infrastructure to create RAF headquarters on the land allocated to the CRPF.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 3, a massive search operation was launched by the state police inside state's jails. (Representative image)
On March 3, a massive search operation was launched by the state police inside state's jails. (Representative image)
patna news

Bihar: Beur and Nawada jail superintendents among 6 officers to be suspended

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • 36 cell phones, 17 chargers, seven SIM cards and contraband were recovered in the search operations inside jails in Bihar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign tourists from Buddhist countries throng Bodh Gaya.
Foreign tourists from Buddhist countries throng Bodh Gaya.
patna news

Bodh Gaya Tourism institute to get its own building at cost of 50 crores

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:37 AM IST
  • Bodh Gaya was selected as the site for IITTM in the state, considering the need of trained tourism professionals there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
Delivery persons transporting LPG gas cylinders in a rickshaw cart in Patna (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)
patna news

Patna has a hot day at 34.4°C, relief and light rains likely on Thursday

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Humidity has increased in Bihar as winds carrying moisture entered Bihar 72 hours ago, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court said that the accused had brought the noble profession of teaching into disrepute..(Representative Photo)
The court said that the accused had brought the noble profession of teaching into disrepute..(Representative Photo)
patna news

Bihar school teacher jailed till death for raping a minor student

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • The court held it to be a inhuman act and awarded a sentence of imprisonment for life to both the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Central team for expediting the spade work for proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga will arrive on March 13.(Courtesy- Railinfo.com)
A Central team for expediting the spade work for proposed AIIMS in Darbhanga will arrive on March 13.(Courtesy- Railinfo.com)
patna news

AIIMS Darbhanga: Technical team to assess pre investment preparedness

By HT Correspondent, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government had cleared the proposal to build an AIIMS at Darbhanga in September 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar health department is meeting with representatives of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India to work out modalities on preparing a standard operating document for opening PMBJP outlets on campus of government hospitals. (HT/File Photo)
Bihar health department is meeting with representatives of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India to work out modalities on preparing a standard operating document for opening PMBJP outlets on campus of government hospitals. (HT/File Photo)
patna news

Centre's push for generic drugs yet to gather pace in Bihar

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:15 AM IST
  • Patna AIIMS said no one had approached the hospital with request for opening a PMBJP outlet on the campus of the institute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers install CCTV cameras at government flats, at Pandara Road, in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
Workers install CCTV cameras at government flats, at Pandara Road, in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
patna news

Over 16K CCTV cameras installed in Patna for strict surveillance

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:33 AM IST
  • For future constructions in Patna, it is mandatory to indicate CCTV camera points while passing the construction map for apartments and commercial complexes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The center will also provide professional counselling to women victims.(Pixabay)
The center will also provide professional counselling to women victims.(Pixabay)
patna news

Bihar: Counselling centre for women victims of crime in police headquarters

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Official said that several cases involving women could be solved by addressing some misunderstandings or basic behavioural issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University at Muzaffarpur.(HT file photo)
Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University at Muzaffarpur.(HT file photo)
education

Admission irregularities in a Bihar university to be probed

By Ajay Kr Pandey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Muzaffarpur
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • The VC said that some of the varsity employees were involved in irregular admissions at non-affiliated colleges and its subsequent registration with the university's examination department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, Khalid married another woman to look after the three children from his first wife.(Getty Images)
In 2019, Khalid married another woman to look after the three children from his first wife.(Getty Images)
patna news

Bihar woman ‘kidnapped and killed for dowry’ 4 years back, returns

By Prasun K Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:03 AM IST
  • The poor family said it faced many hardships in the process of getting bails and fighting the case, which was still pending in a Sasaram court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha is cosying up to the JD(U)(PTI)
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha is cosying up to the JD(U)(PTI)
patna news

Bihar political churning: RLSP to decide on merger with JD (U) on March 13

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:34 AM IST
  • Kushwaha did not say anything on merger but recalled his association with JD(U) MP Bashistha Narain Singh and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP