Bihar government transfers 14 IPS officers in major reshuffle

The Bihar government on Wednesday transferred 14 IPS officers, including inspector generals (IG) and deputy inspector generals (DIG) of Purnea, Mithila, Begusarai and Muzaffarpur. For representational purposes only. (Shutterstock)

As per the government notification, 2001 batch IPS officer Shalin, was made the new IG of BSAP and given additional charge of IG (STF). IG (headquarters) Rakesh Rathi was shifted to IG (training) replacing Rajesh Kumar, who was made the new IG of Mithila (Darbhanga). IG (security) Vinay Kumar will be replacing Rathi as IG (headquarters). He holds the charge of IG (security).

Tirhut IG Shivdeep Waman Rao Lande has been transferred to Purnea, while Purnea DIG Bikas Kumar has been shifted as Begusarai range DIG, replacing Rashid Zaman. Zaman has been moved to Patel Bhawan as DIG (admin).

DIG (admin) Nilesh Kumar has been made the new DIG of Saran, while Darbhanga DIG Babu Ram has been transferred as DIG (Tirhut) Muzaffarpur.

SCRB DIG Deepak Barnwal has been shifted to special branch as DIG (security) replacing Abhay Kumar Lal, who has been shifted to SCRB in the place of Barnwal.

Superintendent of police (SP) and assistant director of civil defence Bijay Prasad has been made assistant IG (training), while SP Dayashankar has been made SP of ERSS. SP Pankaj Kumar Raj will be replacing Bijay Prasad in civil defence.