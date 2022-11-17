Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Govt medical officer consumes liquor; case registered after viral video

Published on Nov 17, 2022 02:52 PM IST

In the alleged video, Tilothu primary health centre (PHC) in-charge medical officer Dr Dayanand Prasad is seen consuming liquor at his residence

ByPrasun Kumar Mishra

Bihar’s Rohtas police on Thursday registered a case against a government medical officer after a video of him allegedly consuming liquor went viral on social media platforms.

In the alleged video which went viral on Wednesday, Tilothu primary health centre (PHC) in-charge medical officer Dr Dayanand Prasad is seen consuming liquor at his residence.

Assistant SP Navjot Simi took cognisance of the video and directed Tilothu SHO to investigate the case.

A case under provisions of Excise Act was registered and police were investigating the case, SHO Kripal said.

The doctor however, refuted the allegations and said it was an old video of Jharkhand and his opponents had posted it to malign his image. There is no ban on liquor in Jharkhand.

Liquor sale and consumption in Bihar is prohibited since 2016.

