80% back liquor ban in study commissioned by Bihar govt
A study commissioned by the Bihar government has found that more than 80 per cent of the state’s population is in favour of the liquor prohibition, in place in the state since April 2016, and wants it to be continued, people familiar with the matter said
The study — Temperance Movement : The Impact of Liquor Prohibition on Socio-Economy and Livelihood in Bihar — was carried out by Chanakya National Law University (Panchayati Raj chair) and Anugrah Narayan Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, both state-run institutions, and was approved by the department of prohibition, excise and registration, government of Bihar, last year when chief minister Nitish Kumar was heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.
Only 13.8 per cent of the respondents were against the prohibition, the study says.
“The sample size was 22,184. Of this, around 54% were males (11,886) and 46% (10,298) were females. From the age group point of view, about 80% of respondents were below the age of 44 years, while 20% belonged to 45-60+ years age group,” said professor SP Singh, Dean, CNLU.
“Almost all women cutting across caste and class were in support of the liquor ban and do not want it to be revoked ever due to its positive implications, primarily being increase in income due to savings from expenditure on liquor. Around 87% of the respondents vouched for increase in average household income, which is spent on education, nutrition etc.,” says the study.
Another significant finding was the return of family bliss due to prohibition. “Around 65% people said the health of habitual drinkers had improved due to prohibition and 74.4% said that without intoxication, the habitual drinkers were spending time with family and there was 91% reduction in domestic violence. Over 50% people said it had led to improved road safety, as drunken driving had decreased,” Singh said.
The study says the biggest beneficiary of prohibition are the women. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had imposed prohibition in the state in April 2016, citing the promise he made to a group of women ahead of 2015 Assembly polls. “Around 40% of the respondents said the role of women in family decision making and freedom for them in doing work outside home has increased, while around 80% of respondents reported freedom to visit markets alone, public amusement places, religious processions, cast their votes and political participation,” says the study.
The study, however, also points to livelihood crisis for people associated with liquor business, as they are struggling to find an alternative. “The implementation also has problems, which 62% respondents attributed to policing. Some respondents said people involved in production and distribution of illegal liquor are often spared while the petty offenders (drinkers and local suppliers, local bootleggers) are nabbed,” the study says.
The researchers surveyed eight districts based on their geographical locations and area of settlement (rural and tribal populations). From each district, a minimum of five blocks were selected randomly, including one urban/Sadar block purposely to represent the urban population in the state.
UP aims at ODF++ grade for its villages by 2025
LUCKNOW Having been declared an open defecation free (ODF) state, Uttar Pradesh is now gearing up to achieve the ODF category for its villages by 2025, in the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), said a Panchayati raj department spokesperson. The objective is to relegate the age-old practice of open defecation to history and script a new chapter in the evolution of UP's villages.
MNS banks on Hindutva aggression to ally with Shinde-BJP for BMC polls
With nativist and right-wing politics polarised within Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party sharing power, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is desperate for relevance. A tacit understanding with the MNS could be a win-win situation as chief minister Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis may use one Thackeray (Raj) to challenge another (Uddhav) in Sena strongholds.
Survey of madrasas part of efforts to ensure modern education to Muslim youths: UP minister
LUCKNOW The U.P. government's decision to order a survey of all unrecognised madrasas coincides with the sharp decline in the number of students enrolled with the state's madrasa board. Minister of state for minorities, Danish Azad Ansari, a pasmanda (backward) Muslim and the lone Muslim face of Yogi 2.0, however, defended the move to order survey of private/unaided madrasas, saying the government needs data to plan for the future.
GST revenue up by 23% in Punjab: Finance minister Cheema
Punjab's finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state has registered a growth of 23% in GST revenue during the current fiscal as compared to the first five months of FY 2021-22. Cheema also shared the figures for the state-wise growth of GST revenues during the month of August.
UP govt depts yet to screen 50+ age group employees for compulsory retirement
LUCKNOW UP government's exercise to bring about an improvement in the working of various departments has apparently fallen prey to apathy yet again. None of its departments have so far screened employees/officers in the 50-year plus age group category for compulsory retirement. The state government had asked its departments to screen employees/officers for compulsory retirement by July 31, and submit a report, by August 15, 2022.
