80% back liquor ban in study commissioned by Bihar govt

A study commissioned by the Bihar government has found that more than 80 per cent of the state’s population is in favour of the liquor prohibition, in place in the state since April 2016, and wants it to be continued, people familiar with the matter said.

The study — Temperance Movement : The Impact of Liquor Prohibition on Socio-Economy and Livelihood in Bihar — was carried out by Chanakya National Law University (Panchayati Raj chair) and Anugrah Narayan Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, both state-run institutions, and was approved by the department of prohibition, excise and registration, government of Bihar, last year when chief minister Nitish Kumar was heading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Only 13.8 per cent of the respondents were against the prohibition, the study says.

“The sample size was 22,184. Of this, around 54% were males (11,886) and 46% (10,298) were females. From the age group point of view, about 80% of respondents were below the age of 44 years, while 20% belonged to 45-60+ years age group,” said professor SP Singh, Dean, CNLU.

“Almost all women cutting across caste and class were in support of the liquor ban and do not want it to be revoked ever due to its positive implications, primarily being increase in income due to savings from expenditure on liquor. Around 87% of the respondents vouched for increase in average household income, which is spent on education, nutrition etc.,” says the study.

Another significant finding was the return of family bliss due to prohibition. “Around 65% people said the health of habitual drinkers had improved due to prohibition and 74.4% said that without intoxication, the habitual drinkers were spending time with family and there was 91% reduction in domestic violence. Over 50% people said it had led to improved road safety, as drunken driving had decreased,” Singh said.

The study says the biggest beneficiary of prohibition are the women. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had imposed prohibition in the state in April 2016, citing the promise he made to a group of women ahead of 2015 Assembly polls. “Around 40% of the respondents said the role of women in family decision making and freedom for them in doing work outside home has increased, while around 80% of respondents reported freedom to visit markets alone, public amusement places, religious processions, cast their votes and political participation,” says the study.

The study, however, also points to livelihood crisis for people associated with liquor business, as they are struggling to find an alternative. “The implementation also has problems, which 62% respondents attributed to policing. Some respondents said people involved in production and distribution of illegal liquor are often spared while the petty offenders (drinkers and local suppliers, local bootleggers) are nabbed,” the study says.

The researchers surveyed eight districts based on their geographical locations and area of settlement (rural and tribal populations). From each district, a minimum of five blocks were selected randomly, including one urban/Sadar block purposely to represent the urban population in the state.

