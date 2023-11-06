Bihar govt to table caste survey report in House today

Findings of the caste and economic survey, which were released by the Bihar government last month, will be laid on the floor of both the houses on Tuesday, the second day of the five-day winter session of the state legislature that began on Monday, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrives at the state Assembly on the first day of winter session on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The winter session of the legislature, which commenced a bit earlier than the usual schedule, began with assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur leading their houses in paying tributes to the former members, who departed during the intervening period between monsoon and winter sessions.

While members of the both the houses stood in silence to mourn the deaths of former legislators, left parties’ leaders, who support the ruling coalition, and those of the opposition staged demonstrations on various issues inside the state legislature premises. Members of the left parties staged protest against Israel’s aggression on Gaza by holding posters in their hands.

Caste and economic survey report to be laid

Talking to media persons, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who is also the finance minister, said details of caste survey will be laid on the floor of both the houses on Tuesday for discussion and members’ opinion on the way forward. “It is a historic initiative of the government, as the country did not have such survey since 1931,” said the minister, ridiculing the opposition’s allegations of the survey being misleading.

The state government had released the first set of survey findings on October 2. The next day, chief minister Nitish Kumar had convened the meeting of legislators of nine parties, which had supported the government’s move to conduct the caste-based census in the state.

₹26,086-cr supplementary budget presented in the house

Earlier in the day, the finance minister tabled the supplementary demand to the annual budget for 2023-24, totalling ₹26,086 crore, in both the houses for their mandatory approval. It is the second supplementary budget. The state legislature had given its seal to the ₹2.61 lakh crore annual budget during the budget session in February this year. On July 10, the state legislature gave its nod to the first supplementary demand of ₹43,774 crore.

In a press communique issued by the finance minister, it was stated that allocations of ₹940 crore and ₹879 crore have been made through the supplementary budget to meet the expenditure towards the National Health Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. “The state government had to allocate ₹2000 crore from the state resources to make up for the non-receipt of the central share towards Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan,” said the finance minister.

Govt tables bill to levy 28 pc GST on online gaming

The Bihar government has also tabled an amendment bill in the assembly to replace an ordinance to facilitate the imposition of 28% GST on online gaming in the state. The additional tax on online gaming, racecourses and casinos has been in force in the state since October 1, following the Centre’s notification in this regard in September.

Choudhary tabled the Bihar Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2023 on Monday, the first day of the winter session of the state legislature.

“The Union Ministry of Finance issued notifications for implementing 28% uniform GST on online money games, casinos, horse racing, betting, gambling and lottery in September. The new tax regime has been in force in the state since October 1. Now the promulgated ordinance will be replaced by the amendment bill,” Choudhary said.

BJP set to rake up multiple issues

The session is likely to be stormy as opposition BJP has raised the question on authenticity of the data of the caste-based survey and the procedure adopted by the government in conducting it. BJP has said the deteriorating law and order situation, corruption and other issues will also be raised during the proceedings.

