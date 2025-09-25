Bihar: Jewellery shop owner shot dead in Darbhanga

A 32-year-old jewellery shop owner was shot dead by unidentified assailants about 1.5km from his shop in Darbhanga on Wednesday evening around 7.30pm near Hajipur under APM police station area, the police said. Representational image.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Bakar Ganj locality under Laheriasarai police station limits. He was returning home from his shop when armed men surrounded him and started firing indiscriminately.

Locals rushed to the spot after hearing gunshots and took Rahul to a private hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police rushed to the spot and recovered four empty cartridges, while a forensic team inspected the site.

“We are investigating the matter with seriousness. The culprits will be arrested soon,” APM SHO Sanjit Kumar said.

Kumar’s shop was located at Barhmotra Chowk in a rented building owned by a local resident, Hukumdev Yadav, who said the jeweller had been running his business there for the past 10 years. Rahul is survived by his wife and two kids.