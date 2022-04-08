Bihar minister calls for 'uniformity in laws' across religions for use of loudspeakers
Amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Bihar Minister Janak Chamar on Friday called for uniformity in the laws across religions for the use of loudspeakers.
Speaking to the reporters here, the Minister said, "It is not the question of mosques. The country runs on Constitution. It is the same for all. Laws should be the same for everyone. Is it different for the Hindus and for others? The poeple want uniformity."
Janak further alleged, "During Diwali, Chhath and Holi and other Hindu festivals, playing loud sounds are prohibited. But when there is a loudspeaker in mosques, the students get disturbed during studies."
Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said that the government has issued notice to the religious institutions across the state to "reduce noise to permissible limit" and warned of action upon defiance of the notice.
Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said, "Notice issued to religious institutions across the state. Not only this but they have also been called and are being taken into confidence to reduce noise to permissible limit otherwise action will be taken. Everyone has to follow court orders."
Lucknow: All LDA zones asked to buy or hire bulldozers
All eight zones of the Lucknow Development Authority have been asked to purchase or hire two bulldozers to demolish illegal structures in their zones in Lucknow or face action, according to a highly placed official of the development authority. And the officials have wasted no time to get going. In consonance with the LDA vice-chairman's directives, officials have prepared a list of over 100 buildings that were constructed illegally in Lucknow.
Drugs worth ₹1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai
During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers. According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.
Smuggled from Dubai, 80 live corals housed at Taraporewala Aquarium
Mumbai: The state fisheries department has made arrangements for 80 live corals of nine species that were smuggled into India from Dubai to be housed at the Taraporewala Aquarium, one of the iconic tourist spots in Mumbai. The corals were seized by the customs department at the Pune airport. Atul Patne, commissioner, fisheries, informed that the customs officials had contacted them for keeping the corals in the aquarium.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Celebrity Circus
Come, let us for one day at least, become Mumbai celebrities; you know the kind I'm referring to: the ones who don 'athleisure-wear' for their 'airport looks' and are hounded by 'paps' who follow them around all day, shouting: 'Ma'am, ek idhar turn! Please hamarey pass dekho! Because, to be a celebrity in Mumbai everything, including your ego, must be outsized, (except your waist, of course).
MP sees 5 Covid-19 cases, no death: active tally now 54
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,188 on Friday after the detection of five cases, while the death toll stood unchanged 10,734, an official said. The positivity rate was at 0.05 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,400, leaving the state with 54 active cases, the official informed. With 8,863 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,89,24,385 he added.
