Bihar: Minor girl allegedly raped at knife point in front of younger sister

A minor girl was allegedly raped at knife point in front of her younger sister in Kaimur district of Bihar on Sunday evening, police said.

According to police, the girl had stepped outside with her younger sister to attend nature’s call when the accused person allegedly raped and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

When the girls returned home, they narrated the ordeal to their parents, police said.

Also Read: Patna HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of suspended DSP accused in minor’s rape

Station house officer, Poonam Kumari said a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 4 of protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) act was registered against the accused as the girl is a minor.

The girl was sent to the district hospital for medical examination while police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.