Bihar: Miscreants loot 16.5 lakh from bank in Ara

Miscreants on Wednesday looted ₹16.5 lakh from an Axis Bank branch near Ara-Nawada police station of Bhojpur district in Bihar. The culprits, believed to be teenagers, entered the bank as customers wanting to open accounts. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While escaping, they also pulled down the shutters of the bank.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bhojpur SP Pramod Kumar said five miscreants entered into the bank at 10.15am and escaped with looted cash within four minutes.

The miscreants were also carrying firearms, he said, adding that they locked up all bank employees in a room and looted the money from the cash counter.

After some time, one of the bank employees called the police and informed them that the miscreants were still inside. But by the time the police arrived and surrounded the bank, the miscreants had already escaped.

The police found photos and videos of the miscreants and have launched a hint for those involved.