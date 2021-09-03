Bihar MLA’s picture in undergarments on train goes viral

A picture purportedly showing Narendra Kumar, a lawmaker of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), moving on a New Delhi-bound train in undergarments has gone viral on social media. It was widely circulated after Kumar was accused of threatening fellow passengers when some of them objected as he went to the washroom in undergarments. The passengers alleged Kumar took off his clothes in front of women passengers and created a ruckus, abused them and also threatened to shoot them when they objected.

Patna resident Munder Shah, who was travelling with his mother on the train, said Kumar got into heated arguments with his fellow passengers and some of them pulled the alarm chain while others recorded his misbehaviour.

Rajesh Kumar, the chief public relations officer of East Central Railway, said the matter was sorted out when the train’s escort party and travelling ticket examiners pacified the passengers.

Kumar was later shifted to another coach even as the train was stopped briefly at Dildarnagar because of the ruckus, said an official.

Railway Protection Force inspector (Dildarnagar) Sanjiv Kumar said no action was initiated as no one lodged any complaint.

Kumar claimed he was in a hurry to go to the toilet because of an upset stomach. He added he had to rush in his undergarments while insisting that no women passengers were travelling on his coach.