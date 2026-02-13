Patna, Concerned with an increase in cancer patient count due to the presence of arsenic and uranium in groundwater in the Seemanchal region of Bihar, the state government has constituted a group of experts to address the issue, a minister said in the assembly on Friday. Bihar: Panel formed to check arsenic, uranium contamination in groundwater causing cancer

Replying to a query during question hour in the House, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said there is a sharp increase in the number of mouth, breast and liver cancer patients in the region over the years.

The Seemanchal region comprises Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Supaul districts in northern Bihar.

Pandey said, "It is a matter of concern that the cases of mouth, breast and liver cancer have increased in the Seemanchal region due to the presence of arsenic and uranium in groundwater. The department has constituted a core group of experts to find a solution to check the arsenic and uranium contamination in groundwater in the region."

The experts are from the State Cancer Institute, AIIMS , Mahavir Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur.

A comprehensive screening of cancer patients in the region was conducted by the health department from October 2022 to January 2026. The screening revealed 323 confirmed cancer cases in Purnea, followed by 103 in Katihar, 75 in Supaul, 74 in Araria and 71 in Kishanganj, the minister said.

From January 2020 to December 2025, the state government released ₹16.27 crore for the treatment of 2,407 cancer patients in Purnea, ₹16.11 crore for 2,309 in Supaul, ₹13.86 crore for 2,049 in Araria, ₹13.07 crore for 1,945 in Katihar and ₹6.14 crore for 938 patients in Kishanganj district, Pandey said.

Around 25 per cent of rural wards in 31 of the state's 38 districts have groundwater contaminated with arsenic, fluoride and iron beyond permissible limits. health department officials said.

Experts attribute the deterioration in groundwater quality to multiple factors, such as rapid industrial growth and urbanisation, leading to the discharge of untreated industrial and municipal waste.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.