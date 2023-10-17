Bihar Police arrest ex-RJD leader Shahabuddin’s son with two associates

Bihar’s Siwan police on Tuesday arrested Osama Sahab, son of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member of Parliament (MP) late Shahabuddin, and two others in connection with a case lodged with Hussanganj police station under sections of extortion, threat and attempt to murder charges. Sahab had been absconding since the filing of the first information report (FIR) on October 6. Osama Sahab had been absconding since the filing of the first information report on October 6. (Representative Image)

Osama, along with his two friends, was arrested by Rajasthan’s Kota police on Monday under Section 151 of CrPC, said Kota rural superintendent of police (SP) Kavindra Sagar. “Osama and his two associates identified as Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Saif, have been arrested under Section 151 of CrPC. They were arrested by Ramganj Mandi police station as a precautionary measure during the blockade when they were on way to Goa from New Delhi. Osama was traveling in a Delhi number SUV,” he said.

Saran DIG Vikash Kumar confirmed that Osama is wanted in a case lodged with Husainganj police station of Siwan. Siwan SP Shailesh Kumar told HT that a police team has been sent to Kota for bringing them to Siwan on a transit remand.

“One Abhishek Kumar alias Jimmy lodged a complaint against Osama and Salman alias Saif on October 6, alleging that they threatened him several times on his cell phone and forced him to hand over his 42 kattha land,” said Siwan SP.

Earlier on June 4, Siwan police lodged an FIR against eight persons including Osama with Husainganj police station in connection with attack on a convoy of MLC’s independent candidate Rayees Khan at Mahual village, in which one person was killed and six persons were injured.

The FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of criminal turned politician Rayees. In his complaint, Rayees alleged that due to increasing political stature in the region, Osama hatched a conspiracy with connivance of Chavanni Singh and 5-6 SUV borne armed assailants carrying AK-47 assault rifle opened fire at his convoy.

Earlier on August 1, 2023, the East Champaran police registered an FIR against six persons including Osama on the charges of brutal assault, ransacking properties, breaking walls, doors, furniture and firing several rounds in the air.

Police seized a few vehicles, including four-wheelers, while a person was also arrested in this connection.

