News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Police arrest PFI state secretary from East Champaran

Bihar: Police arrest PFI state secretary from East Champaran

BySandeep Bhaskar
Sep 09, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The PFI activist, identified as Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, was arrested from Subhash Chowk in Chakiya after the police received a tip-off

The Bihar police on Saturday arrested the state secretary of banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from East Champaran district for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Representational image.
Representational image.

According to the police, the PFI activist, identified as Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, was arrested from Subhash Chowk in Chakiya after the police received a tip-off on Saturday morning.

“Riyaz Maroof, who was one of the main operatives of PFI, has been arrested. He served as the state secretary of the banned outfit. His interrogation is underway,” East Champaran superintendent of police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

A Chakiya police team, led by sub divisional police officer Satyendra Kumar Singh, rushed to Subhash Chowk in plain clothes and arrested Maroof. He was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after they busted the alleged Phulwari Sharif terror module.

A case was initially registered on 12 July 2022 at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna after the module was busted. The NIA then re-registered the case 10 days later after taking over the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out