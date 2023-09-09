Bihar: Police arrest PFI state secretary from East Champaran

The Bihar police on Saturday arrested the state secretary of banned terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) from East Champaran district for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Representational image.

According to the police, the PFI activist, identified as Riyaz Maroof alias Bablu, was arrested from Subhash Chowk in Chakiya after the police received a tip-off on Saturday morning.

“Riyaz Maroof, who was one of the main operatives of PFI, has been arrested. He served as the state secretary of the banned outfit. His interrogation is underway,” East Champaran superintendent of police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said.

A Chakiya police team, led by sub divisional police officer Satyendra Kumar Singh, rushed to Subhash Chowk in plain clothes and arrested Maroof. He was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after they busted the alleged Phulwari Sharif terror module.

A case was initially registered on 12 July 2022 at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna after the module was busted. The NIA then re-registered the case 10 days later after taking over the investigation.