 Bihar Police bust smuggling racket, rescue several camels in Gopalganj; four held
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bihar Police bust smuggling racket, rescue several camels in Gopalganj; four held

BySandeep Bhaskar
Jun 12, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Gopalganj deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar said the police acted on a tip-off and rescued 19 camels during the raid

The Bihar Police on Tuesday evening arrested four smugglers and rescued several camels that were stuffed in a container, allegedly being taken to Bangladesh from Rajasthan.

The rescued camels in Gopalganj, Bihar.
The rescued camels in Gopalganj, Bihar.

This is the latest in a series of smuggled cattle seized in Gopalganj district in the last month.

On May 27, 11 smugglers were arrested, and 141 buffaloes and calves stuffed in five containers were rescued during a raid near Rajpatti Kothi under Baikunthpur police station area. On June 8, five smugglers were arrested, and 31 animals were rescued in Gopalganj district.

Speaking about Tuesday’s seizure, Gopalganj deputy superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Kumar said the police acted on a tip-off and rescued 19 camels during the raid near Arar Mor area of Gopalganj.

“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that these camels were being taken to Bangladesh from Jaipur. Four smugglers were also arrested,” Kumar said, estimating the value of the seizure at 30 lakh.

Those arrested have been identified as Junaid Khan and Mohammad Shahnawaz of Uttar Pradesh, and another Junaid Khan and Mohammed Sahil of Haryana.

