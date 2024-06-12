Bihar Police bust smuggling racket, rescue several camels in Gopalganj; four held
Gopalganj deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar said the police acted on a tip-off and rescued 19 camels during the raid
The Bihar Police on Tuesday evening arrested four smugglers and rescued several camels that were stuffed in a container, allegedly being taken to Bangladesh from Rajasthan.
This is the latest in a series of smuggled cattle seized in Gopalganj district in the last month.
On May 27, 11 smugglers were arrested, and 141 buffaloes and calves stuffed in five containers were rescued during a raid near Rajpatti Kothi under Baikunthpur police station area. On June 8, five smugglers were arrested, and 31 animals were rescued in Gopalganj district.
Speaking about Tuesday’s seizure, Gopalganj deputy superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Kumar said the police acted on a tip-off and rescued 19 camels during the raid near Arar Mor area of Gopalganj.
“During the course of the investigation, it came to light that these camels were being taken to Bangladesh from Jaipur. Four smugglers were also arrested,” Kumar said, estimating the value of the seizure at ₹30 lakh.
Those arrested have been identified as Junaid Khan and Mohammad Shahnawaz of Uttar Pradesh, and another Junaid Khan and Mohammed Sahil of Haryana.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.