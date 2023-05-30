Bihar police constable allegedly shoots self to death

A Bihar police constable allegedly shot himself to death from the service revolver of his colleague in the barrack of Sitamarhi police line late on Monday evening. Police said that they will probe the matter thoroughly. (Representative Image)

He is the fifth constable who has died by suicide in Bihar in the last five months.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was found while a preliminary investigation has suggested that he was going through a domestic dispute. Police said that they will probe the matter thoroughly.

The constable, identified as Kartik Kumar Gupta, was a resident of Mansi village in Khagaria district. He was inducted in the Bihar police in 2021 while his father run a tea stall at Mansi Chowk. At Sitamarhi, Kartik was deployed at the quick response team (QRT).

“After hearing a gunshot, I rushed to the spot along with my fellow colleagues. After entering the room, we found Kartkik lying in a pool of blood and a revolver found on the spot. A bullet pierced his neck. We informed our superiors, including the superintendent of police (SP), deputy SP and others,” said Brajkishore, a constable.

Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that at least 20 policemen were staying at Barrack Number 300 when the constable shot himself to death. Further investigation was on. He said the family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. The barrack’s room is sealed for collecting evidence from the spot.

Asked about the reason behind the incident, the SP said it would be premature to say anything. “The exact reason will be known after thorough investigation,” he said adding that an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered on the basis of primary information.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect evidence, the SP said, adding that the body was handed over to his family members after autopsy at sadar hospital on Tuesday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON