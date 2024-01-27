Bihar political turmoil: JD(U) to meet on Sunday amid Nitish’s INDIA exit buzz

The political turmoil in Bihar continued on Saturday with all major political parties of the state-- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-- continuing parleys with their legislators all along the day. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

Leaders of the BJP in Bihar gathered to discuss the political situation in the state, amid indications that former ally, chief minister Nitish Kumar, was planning yet another volte face. The meeting was chaired by the party’s state in-charge Vinod Tawde.

Though it is being called a routine meeting to discuss Lok Sabha polls, the party leaders were also briefed about the current political developments.

“We have come here to deliberate upon the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The current situation in Bihar will also be taken up for discussion,” state BJP president Samrat Choudhary told reporters.

“Nitish Kumar has not resigned and nobody has withdrawn support, if something happens, then only we will have any information...BJP wants to know the situation of Bihar and then only we will take a decision...,” he added.

Senior party leaders said that another meeting of legislators would take place on Sunday morning. “There will be two party deputy CMs,” said a party leader.

The BJP has the largest number of 17 MPs in Bihar, where the total number of Lok Sabha members is 40. The JD(U), headed by Kumar, has 16 while another NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), now split up between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six.

Earlier, the party’s state in-charge Vinod Tawde had slammed the Congress for driving Kumar, the JD(U) president, towards a break up with the INDIA coalition of which he was widely regarded as the architect. Party leaders have so far refrained from making categorical statements about extending support to Kumar, who is expected to resign as the chief minister before returning to the NDA.

The JD (U), which has called a meeting of its legislators on Sunday, held an informal meeting with legislators over tea on Saturday evening. “It’s a formality now. The meeting will endorse the proposal of going with BJP. The new government will come either on Sunday or Monday,” said a JD (U) office-bearer. “We are with Nitish Kumar,” said a JD (U) MLA.

JD (U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, who has so far been defending the RJD on the land for job scam, attacked the party. “RJD leadership is restless, the reason for the restlessness is clear. Those who were involved in land for job are restless as they could not have any say in appointment and posting of over 2.5 lakh teachers,” said Kumar.

CM Kumar, meanwhile, performed puja at the Brahmeshwarnath Temple and inaugurated the first phase of development work for the temple in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, He also laid the foundation for the second phase of development work.

HAM-S extends support to BJP

BJP’s other alliance partners, the LJP (Ram Vilas) amd HAM-S, however, seem jittery over the developments. HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has been boasting over the likely change in government, too, went into a huddle with his party MLAs amid reports that the party has been approached by the RJD. Manjhi later made it clear after the meeting that they were with the PM.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, who met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi, said, “It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of the NDA today.”