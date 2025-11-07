Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor attributes record voting to youth, migrants impact

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Friday attributed the record voter turnout to the youth and migrants by calling them the X-factor. The first phase of the Bihar assembly polls for 121 seats took place on Thursday with 64.6% voter turnout, which was the highest ever for the state. The JSP is contesting all 243 seats, but Kishor has chosen to stay out of the fray. (AFP photo)

“So many analysts moved around the state but could anyone see this kind of historic voting taking place? The fact is that it has happened due to the youth’s aspirations and migrants’ return and November 14 will surprise all. I see voting with a purpose this time and migrants and youth are the X-factor,” he told media persons.

Kishor said that he had been consistently saying for months that over 60% Bihar people were

for change, as most of them are affected by migration and joblessness, and JSP has provided an alternative to them to break the status quo politics for the first time in three and half decades, which has encouraged them to come out and vote.

“How the migrant labourers have influenced the voting by their friends, relatives and family members is what will determine the historic outcome on November 14. This kind of aggressive voting is usually for change and the migrant labourers, who returned during Chhath and stayed back, were always for change. That has removed the indifference towards voting as they see a glimmer of hope,” he added.

Also Read: Will Prashant Kishor play the kingmaker?

The JSP is contesting all 243 seats, but Kishor has chosen to stay out of the fray.

Political analysts feel the Bihar assembly polls could spring up a few surprises.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies DM Diwakar said while Nitish Kumar remained the undisputed balancing factor, the election could throw some surprises due to presence of rebels and players like All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and JSP, which could reduce the margin of error for established parties to throw new possibilities.

“The exit polls may have their own calculation, but ground reality, according to me, is not so clear. The pet vote banks of big parties may follow the pre-ordained lines, but the same cannot be said about youth and migrants. The last minute actions and mergers shows that despite putting up a brave front, big players are not convinced. I also see an interesting post-poll scenario unfolding due to the X-factor,” he added.

However, social analyst Prof NK Choudhary said that polarisation was clear but the electoral battle will be close.

“The fight is close but polarised. JSP and AIMIM would make some impact, but they largely remain an unknown entity. How much they are able to make inroads will be interesting to see,” he added.

The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.