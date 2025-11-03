‘Babu, write extremist in English': Owaisi’s bold challenge to Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar race heatens up

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav during his campaign in Seemanchal’s Kishanganj district, questioning Yadav’s alleged remarks that labelled him as an “extremist”. The AIMIM posted a video on Thursday of Asaduddin Owaisi having a phone conversation with the Foreign Secretary. (PTI) The comments came as political temperatures rise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. Referring to an interview where Tejashwi Yadav reportedly called him an extremist, Owaisi said, “Today an interviewer asked Tejashwi Yadav why he didn't align with Owaisi. Tejashwi said that Owaisi is an extremist, a fanatic, a terrorist... I ask Tejashwi, 'Babu, write the word ‘extremist’ in English (Babu extremist ko tum zara angrezi mein likh ke batatdo)'. He calls me an extremist because I follow my religion with pride,” he added.

Owaisi’s remarks, as reported by news agency ANI, came during his visit to a remote village in Seemanchal – a region known for its sizeable Muslim population. The AIMIM later posted on X an audio clip purportedly from Tejashwi Yadav’s interview, along with Asaduddin Owaisi’s sharp rebuttal to his remarks. In the post, the party said, “Tejashwi Yadav called him (Owaisi) an extremist upon seeing the cap on his head and the beard on his face; this is an insult to the entire people of Seemanchal.”