Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area
- Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
Community parks in Patna and some other major cities in Bihar are to soon get a facelift following the government entrusting department of forests, environment and climate change with their development.
Over 400 public parks including the 72 located in the state capital along with those in cities such as Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya will be covered under the renovation, which will see setting up of open gymnasiums and children's play areas apart from basic amenities like safe drinking water and washrooms.
Besides, some of the parks in the state capital will also get musical fountains with coloured lights and laser images.
"Public parks are like lifelines of cities and should have a variety of facilities and attractive looks. We are planning musical fountains at some of the state capital parks," Neeraj Kumar Singh, the forest minister said.
Earlier, all the public parks were maintained by the department of urban development and housing. However, considering their poor condition and the difficulties faced by the urban development department in their maintenance, the state government decided in 2014 to hand over some parks in Patna to the forest department. Altogether 44 public parks, including the Veer Kunwar Singh Azadi Park located near Patna Junction railway station, were handed over.
A forest official, who did not want to be quoted, said parks handed over to the forest department were groomed well and received a good number of local visitors while those under the urban development department remained in poor condition.
"The deputy chief minister, Tarkishore Prasad too, expressed concern over the situation and directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation.
"Following this the government decided to shift the development of public parks under the forest department. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet in the first week of February," he said and added that the urban development department is collecting data on all public parks in urban areas in the state, which will be handed over to the forest department.
Also Read:6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
"But, while the forest department will develop the parks and also handle their maintenance, funds will be provided by the urban development department. The budget of park development and maintenance will depend upon the area of the park and the facilities required there," said the officer.
Two varieties of musical fountains will be installed at the parks. While the general category fountain will be musical and have coloured lighting, others will also have laser images.
"The special category fountain is costlier, but we are planning to have it for people’s enjoyment. It will need a bigger space. The Azadi Park may prove to be suitable for this kind of facility," said the forest minister.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Grants to govt aided schools to be released soon, says minister
- Leaders cutting across the party lines lashed out at the BSEB claiming it put up stumbling blocks unnecessarily in payment of grants to the schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh taxes in Bihar's multi-crore budget for FY ’21-22
- “It is a budget to add pace to Bihar’s inclusive growth story and take development to the next stage," Prasad said on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JDU donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The cheques, worth ₹1,11,11, were handed over to RSS office-bearers by JD(U) national president RCP Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
- The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues, however, it didn't help much.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna minor with disability raped, govt promises compensation, rehabilitation
- The minor girl was rescued by her neighbours after she was abused and attacked by an auto driver in Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities
- CM Kumar said the Wonder App will benefit pregnant women while the Ashwin portal will ensure timely payment to Asha workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar set to table ₹2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday
- Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding
- The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts
- People tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors, said an expert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox