Bihar: SDM’s bodyguard critically injured in sand mafia attack
A case under provisions of IPC and Mining Act were registered against the mafia members and one of the assailants Arvind Kumar of Rudrapura was arrested
The bodyguard of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Dehri was critically injured in a sand mafia attack on Sunday night.
The administration and police team led by Dehri SDM Sameer Kumar Saurabh were conducting raids against the illegal sand storage and transportation in coal depot locality and had seized 10 sand loaded vehicles when mafia men attacked on and started heavy stone pelting, police said.
The SDM’s bodyguard Santu Kumar was critically injured and admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar.
A case under provisions of IPC and mining act were registered against the mafia members and one of the assailants Arvind Kumar of Rudrapura was arrested.
Raids were on to arrest the other accused, SDM Saurabh said.
Also Read: Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
Following a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order for preservation of rivers and ecosystem, the auction and mining of sand was postponed from June 1 to September 30. This resulted into a sand crisis and its illegal mining, smuggling to construction companies and dealers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
The sand ghats of river Sone in Rohtas, Bhijpur and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and adjacent Garhwa and Palamu districts of Jharkhand are the highest and good quality sand producers.
The mining mafia, in collusion with the concerned departments officials, has continued its mining, transportation and sell mostly to UP markets to get lucrative earnings.
At least 28 persons have been killed in mafia gang war to control the lucrative trade during the last two years.
The state government is continuously checking the illegal business that is harming the ecosystem and state exchequer. The teams of administrative, police, mining and transport department officials have been formed in each district for round the clock crackdown against the sand mafia, officials said.
Several officers including two superintendent of police, four deputy superintendent of police, two sub divisional magistrate and district mining officers posted in these districts, have already been suspended for their alleged involvement in illegal mining.
-
Gurugram civic body to demarcate parking in markets, govt buildings
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is likely to demarcate dedicated parking areas across all major markets, government buildings, community centres, parks, cremation grounds, and government guesthouses in Gurugram by the next month, said officials on Friday. The traffic police also said that they levy an average of 2,000-3,000 fines for wrong parking every month, which carries a fine of ₹500 for a first offence and ₹1,500 for repeated violations.
-
#TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!
Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher's Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that's why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest.
-
Gurugram: Woman killed in DLF Phase 3
Gurugram: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 50-year-old woman from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3, said officials. We suspect a few people were involved in the crime... The woman suddenly left the house of her aunt, where she had been residing for the last one month, in Nathupur late Wednesday, without informing anybody.
-
Man shot dead in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazar, probe on
A 48-year-old man was shot dead by a group of men inside a clothing showroom near Agarwal dharamshala in Sadar Bazaar on Thursday afternoon, police said, adding they are yet to identify the perpetrators. Police said Khatana was about to leave the store when a group of men reached the spot. Two or three armed suspects kept a lookout while three others barged in and fired at least eight to 10 rounds at him.
-
HRERA Gurugram gets two new members, to set up new benches
Gurugram: The Gurugram bench of Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Hrera) on Wednesday inducted two new members — completing the quorum of four members — to ensure faster disposal of complaints filed by homebuyers, said officials on Thursday. “The new members will help members of the previous bench in addressing more cases, reducing the time taken to resolve such matters,” said Hrera (Gurugram) chairman KK Khandelwal. While chartered accountant Sanjeev Kumar Arora, 62 has around four decades of experience as a practising CA.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics