Bihar: SHO, who verbally abused VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, suspended by IG

ByAvinash Kumar
Sep 24, 2024 02:59 PM IST

The IG took the action after the SHO’s audio conversation with a political activist went viral on social media.

Magadh range Inspector General Kshatranil Singh has ordered the suspension of the SHO of Gaya’s Amas police station, Indrajit, and initiated departmental action following allegations of verbal abuse against Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, an official said on Tuesday.

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni. (Photo from X)
Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni. (Photo from X)

The IG took the action after the SHO’s audio conversation with a political activist went viral on social media, in which the police officer posed as a relative of chief minister Nitish Kumar and verbally abused Sahni.

Earlier, Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti ordered a probe under the supervision of an ASP rank police officer (SDPO Sherghati) against the SHO. During investigation, it emerged that the allegations against the SHO were true. The IG subsequently suspended Indrajit with the immediate effect and asked him to report to Gaya police line.

Police said that the incident occurred on Saturday when block level VIP leader Anil Kumar came to lodge a complaint at the Amas police station after his motorcycle got stolen from the premises of the Sherghati court on September 14. When the complainant called the SHO on his official mobile number to inform about the incident, the SHO posed as a relative of the CM and verbally abused Sahni.

In the purported audio went viral, Indrajeet can be heard engaging in a verbal altercation with a man named Anil Kumar, who claimed to be a block level president of VIP. Kumar repeatedly requested the SHO not to use expletives against his party chief, but the officer continued to verbally abuse him and Sahni in front of other police personnel.

“Based on the findings, the SHO was suspended, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him,” the Gaya SSP said.

