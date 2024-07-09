Bihar: Six people killed in Begusarai road accident

Six people were killed, and eight others were injured critically when an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a car on National Highway-31 near Bihat Ratan Chowk in Bihar’s Begusarai district early on Tuesday. Representational image.

Five passengers died on the spot, while one succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. Eyewitnesses said the incident took place when the car tried to overtake another vehicle from the opposite direction.

“A joint team of traffic and local police rushed to the spot. Doctors declared five of them dead on arrival, while one succumbed to his injuries. Three others are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Begusarai SP Maneesh told HT.

The SP added, “The accident took place at 5.30 am when the speeding auto collided with the car that came from the opposite direction. The auto-rickshaw driver fled from the spot after the collision. A case has been registered.”

The collision was so fierce that the front side of the auto-rickshaw got completely damaged. Eleven people were travelling in the autorickshaw, while the car had three people.

“We were in the front seat of the auto-rickshaw. Suddenly, a white car collided with our vehicle,” Bablu Sharma, one of the injured persons, said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased and has ordered officials to offer the best medical services to the injured, according to a statement issued by his office.