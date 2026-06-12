Bihar: Three SHOs, driver killed after their car rams into truck in Begusarai

Four people, including three station house officers (SHOs) from Bihar’s Madhepura district, were killed after their vehicle rammed into a truck on NH-31 under the Sahebpur Kamal police station area in Begusarai district late on Thursday night. Representational image.

The accident took place around 12.30am on NH-31, and the police said the vehicle was allegedly travelling at a speed of over 100kmph when the driver lost control and crashed into the truck near Bakhra Dhalla.

Begusarai superintendent of police Manish, who visited the accident site, said the exact cause of the crash was being investigated. “Initially, it appeared that the speed of the car was too high, causing the driver to lose control and crash into the truck,” he said.

Police said the victims had travelled to Patna to attend a one-day special training programme and were returning to Madhepura in the same vehicle when the accident occurred.

The impact of the collision completely shattered the vehicle, trapping the occupants inside. According to officials, three policemen died on the spot, while another injured occupant succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The deceased policemen were identified as Ratwara SHO Sajan Kumar Paswan, Arar SHO Gyanendra Amarendra and Belari SHO Neeraj Kumar. The driver, a private individual, was a resident of Udakishunganj in Madhepura district.

Police officials from Madhepura and Begusarai districts rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. After a prolonged rescue operation, the bodies were pulled out from the mangled vehicle and sent to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for postmortem examination.

Both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.