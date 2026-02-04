Bihar to procure 4 hi-tech Range Rovers for CM Nitish Kumar’s security

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will soon use a bulletproof Range Rover SUV, similar to the vehicles used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people aware of the details said. Armoured Range Rover that the Bihar government is likely to purchase for the CM’s convoy. (media.landrover.com)

According to officials connected with the chief minister’s office, the state government plans to procure four such SUVs, each costing over ₹2.79 crore. The decision to procure Range Rover was taken last year in July and ₹11.17-crore had been approved, but now the process has been expedited, said the officials.

A senior official said that the decision to procure Range Rover, rated highly for safety, has been taken purely out of security reasons. Each vehicle costs ₹2.79-crore. The induction of four high-security SUVs into CM’s official convoy marks a major shift from the modest vehicles, including an electric vehicle for local movement, that he has traditionally used. Officials familiar with the matter said at present, Nitish Kumar uses a Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle which costs around ₹50 lakh.

For travel outside the state capital, the CM relies on a bulletproof Tata Safari. The home department recently purchased four bullet-proof Fortuner SUVs. This is one of the vehicles used by deputy chief minister-cum-home minister Samrat Choudhary.

Widely used by senior constitutional authorities across the world, the vehicles are known for advanced features, including multi-layer armour, bullet-resistant glass, blast-protection technology and automatic fire-suppression system. Besides, it has reinforced suspension systems for highest stability even during emergencies, surveillance system, night-vision support and a lot more. It also has the ability to run on flat tyres, automatic fire suppression system and electronic stability control make it extremely reliable for VVIP movement.

Along with safety, the Range Rover is also considered unmatched in terms of comfort. It has luxury seating, multi-zone climate control, soundproof cabin and smooth ride quality. Ergonomic design and high-end interiors have been taken care of to reduce fatigue during long journeys.

There is a three-tier hi-tech security arrangement for Kumar, who has been the CM of Bihar since 2005 and is serving his 10th term. He is entitled to the highest grade of security, with a Special Security Group (SSG) security cover. The Bihar Special Security Group Act, 2000 (amended 2010, 2017) mandates constitution of an armed force to provide proximate security to the CM.

“The procurement process of Range Rover has been expedited. These vehicles will soon be inducted into the CM’s convoy after technical checks and verification of safety standards,” said an official, adding that the purpose is only to further strengthen the security of the CM and not a display of luxury.