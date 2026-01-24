Bihar to roll out statewide anti-filariasis drive from Feb 10

Bihar will launch an effectively fortnight-long mass drug administration (MDA) campaign from February 10 to 27 to eliminate lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis), a debilitating disease that damages the lymphatic system and can cause painful swelling, disability and social stigma, state health minister Mangal Pandey said on Friday. Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey addresses the audience in Patna on Friday. (X /mangalpandeybjp)

Addressing a state-level pre-MDA mega event at the Urja Auditorium, Pandey urged health workers — particularly surgeons — to intensify efforts to eliminate hydrocele, a common manifestation of filariasis, by July this year.

The minister, at a similar programme in August 2024, had set a six-month deadline to eliminate hydrocele cases. Of the 18,445 cases identified at the time, 17,618 surgeries have since been conducted, with around 827 cases pending in West Champaran and Purnia districts. However, with new cases reported in the intervening period, the state currently has around 2,000 hydrocele cases and approximately 1.58 lakh cases of lymphedema, health officials said.

Pandey appealed to all stakeholders and the general public to support the campaign by ensuring that nearly 10 crore people — excluding children below two years of age, pregnant women and the severely ill — consume the prescribed drugs during the MDA drive. The campaign will cover 34 of Bihar’s 38 districts across 397 blocks. The four districts excluded from the campaign are Araria, Kishanganj, Madhepura and Arwal, as the micro filariasis rate was less than the threshold rate of 1%.

A key focus of the programme is achieving directly observed treatment for over 90% of the target population, meaning medicines will be taken in the presence of health workers. A special mega drive is planned for February 11, with a target to administer anti-filariasis drugs to 1.5 crore people in a single day.

Describing the initiative as a collective effort of the government and society, Pandey stressed the need for active participation from departments including health, panchayati raj, ICDS and Jeevika. Around four lakh trained frontline workers and over 40,000 booths will be deployed across the state. Medicines will be available at health centres, while ASHA workers will conduct door-to-door administration. Mega camps will be organised at anganwadi centres, and Jeevika self-help group members and their families will be covered on a large scale. Rapid response teams — both mobile and stationary — will be on standby to manage any adverse drug reactions.

The minister also directed officials to recognise and honour top-performing districts, blocks and frontline workers at the state level for exemplary contributions to the filariasis elimination drive.

Bihar health secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh said the biggest challenge of the MDA campaign was ensuring that people consume the medicine under supervision. He emphasised that success would hinge on close coordination among Jeevika, anganwadi centres, ASHA workers, the education department, panchayati raj institutions and other departments.

State Health Society executive director Amit Kumar Pandey said all employees must commit themselves to the success of the campaign, highlighting the crucial role of 2.1 lakh Anganwadi workers and 1.15 lakh anganwadi centres, along with other organisations.

Officials present at the event included Dr Rajesh Pandey of the World Health Organisation, Ravi Shankar Singh from the regional directorate of the Union health ministry, state advisor Anuj Rawat and programme manager Anshu Rai.