Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected
- The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
Following Bihar chief minster Nitish Kumar’s instruction to expedite the probe in the sensational murder of Indigo’s station manager, Rupesh Kumar Singh, the director-general of police, S K Singhal, along with ADGs CID, Operations, Law and Order, visited Patna SSP’s office to review the progress in the investigation.
The DGP paid a surprise visit to SSP Upendra Sharma on Saturday and held an unscheduled meeting with the officials. The incidents of crime, especially murders, daylight robberies and snatchings have recently shifted focus to the law and order situation in the state.
Singhal, who assumed charge almost four months ago, expressed concern over the recent incidents of crime and inquired about the progress in the investigation in Rupesh Singh murder case.
He held closed-door meetings with range IG, SSP, City SP and SIT members to discuss the progress of the probe. DGP later told mediapersons that the case was complicated and there murder could have been committed for either personal or professional reasons. He added that the police had some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
Singhal said that the forensics team, along with the SIT, was scientifically probing the case. He dismissed allegations that the law and order situation in the state was on the wane and said isolated incidents can’t be used for an effective assessment (of the situation).
Police officials in the police headquarters said a breakthrough was likely in the case. “We are following some specific clues that might lead to the arrest of the suspects soon. Separate teams have raided places in Bihar as well as in Uttar Pradesh. All possible angles were probed in detail and we are ruling out one after the other,” said a police official, adding that some inmates lodged in high security blocks in central prisons across the State were also being questioned.
The SIT was verifying information and the details would be disclosed at the right time. “No arrests have been made so far, but we will get a result soon,” the official said.
Rupesh Kr Singh was sprayed with bullets while he waited inside his SUV for the gates of his residence at Punaichak locality in the city to open, after he returned from office on Tuesday evening. His family members have been demanding a CBI probe alleging that the Patna police had failed to make any breakthrough after five days of the incident.
