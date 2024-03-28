 Bihar: Two minors girls allegedly gang-raped at Vaishali; one arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar: Two minors girls allegedly gang-raped at Vaishali; one arrested

ByAvinash Kumar
Mar 28, 2024 02:18 PM IST

The minor girls had come to celebrate the Holi festival with relatives in the village. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when they were on their way to the market with one of the relatives, said police

Patna: Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped by seven people at a village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, police said on Thursday, adding that they have arrested at least one of the accused.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The minor girls had come to celebrate the Holi festival with relatives in the village. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when they were on their way to the market with one of the relatives, said police.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Preliminary investigation revealed at least six to seven people thrashed the relative, forcibly took the minor girls to an agriculture field and gang-raped them.

Police said that hours after the incident, the minor girls somehow reached their relative’s place and narrated the whole incident to them.

Police said that a complaint was filed by the relatives and a first information report was lodged on the basis of the statement given by the minor girls.

All the accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 besides relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), said police.

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Harkishore Rai said that the minor girls have been sent for medical examination and their statement will be recorded before the judicial magistrate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: Two minors girls allegedly gang-raped at Vaishali; one arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On