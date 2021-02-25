IND USA
Dr Rajvardhan Azad
Bihar university service commission chief nominated to WHO body

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:09 AM IST

Dr Rajvardhan Azad, former chief and professor of ophthalmology at the All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and presently chairman of the Bihar state university service commission, has been nominated to the World Health Organisation (WHO) development group for vitreoretinal disorders, according to a WHO letter.

“Due to your expertise in the area of vitreoretinal disorders, you have been nominated to join the WHO development group that will be responsible for inclusion in the package of vitreoretinal disorders and reviewing the resources required for their provision,” says the WHO letter sent to Azad.

Vitreoretinal disorders are a group of eye conditions concerning the retina and the vitreous in the eyes. These structures can become damaged, often with age, and lead to eye problems that can affect the vision. Azad is the only member from India in the 11-member development group, which is part of the WHO vision programme (2019) and aims to facilitate integration of eye care within universal health coverage (UHC).

Also Read: Bihar: Minister promises action against officers delaying land mutation

Azad, who received the prestigious BC Roy National Award for eminent medical Teacher by Medical Council of India in 1987, is also advisor to Government of India for National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB). He was also the chairman of the national task force on ROP (retinopathy of prematurity).

