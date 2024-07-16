Bihar: Vikashsheel Ishaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani killed

Vikashsheel Ishaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni’s father Jeetan Sahni was murdered by unidentified people at his ancestral house in Darbhanga district of Bihar and his body was found on Tuesday morning, police said. According to police, he was killed with a sharp weapon and the murder could have been pre-planned. (Representative file photo)

“Investigation is on. We are looking into all possible angles as to what could be motive behind this murder,” said Darbhanga SSP Jagannath Jala Reddy.

Officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) along with a dog squad were at the incident site to gather evidence.

Mukesh Sahni, who had joined the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.) bloc alliance and campaigned with Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during the Lok Sabha elections this year, was not at home.

Mukesh Sahni is also a former Bihar minister.

“Jeetan Sahni lived alone in the village. He has two sons and a daughter, who is married,” a local said.

A large number of people had gathered outside the residence of Jitan Sahni’s home demanding immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said, “Separate teams under the supervision of Darbhanga SSP have been constituted for the investigation, identification and arrest of the assailants. Raids are on in Darbhanga and adjoining districts. FSL team and dog squad have been pressed into the service. Police is also scanning the CCTV footage,” said Gangwar.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar expressed his condolence and said the culprits won’t be spared.

“Whoever is behind this ghastly incident will face the consequences. Police is carrying out investigation and the culprits will not be able to hide anywhere,” he said.