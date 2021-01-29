Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor
- The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
A special Pocso court cum sixth additional district and session court in Bihar’s Ara city on Thursday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a youth for raping an eight year old minor girl in April 2019, said a law officer.
The court had found the accused guilty on January 20 this year and the quantum of sentence was announced on Thursday. The judge also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the guilty. The fine will be handed over to the victim.
Both the survivor and the convict are residents of a village situated under Hasan Bazar out post police station, said special public prosecutor Saroj Kumari.
According to the case report, the convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences.
The mother of the survivor, however, lodged a complaint at the Ara Mahila police station. Court had framed charges against the convict on August 19 the same year. Prosecution produced six witnesses during the trial.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor
- The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar teachers’ appointment probe: Onus now on teachers to prove bona fides
- The alternative mechanism puts the onus of verification of documents on the teachers, that too, 10-15 years after they joined service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department
- Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices
- The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party
- The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Yadav’s Patna visit raises hopes
- A senior BJP leader said that the matter would be amicably resolved soon as it was in the interest of all NDA allies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s ‘Pakadua Vivah’: A tradition still prevalent among upper castes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight Bihar cops injured in attack by men involved in illicit liquor trade
- At least two police vehicles were damaged in the incident which took place around 7pm on Saturday in the West Champaran district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD led Opposition plans massive human chain against farm laws on Jan 30
- RJD state president Jagdanand Singh has already directed party’s district presidents to mobilise workers for the event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split
- Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Objectionable’ social media posts against Nitish govt now a crime in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox