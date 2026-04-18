Bihar’s 2 deputy CMs, Nitish’s son get Z category security

The Bihar home department on Saturday upgraded security for several political figures, granting Z-category cover to the two newly appointed deputy chief ministers and Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, and extending Y-plus protection to former minister Shravan Kumar, officials familiar with the matter said. Bihar home department revises security cover for leaders; deputy CMs, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar get Z

Officials said the government stepped up security for deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Both senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders will now receive Z-category security cover, as per a notification issued by the state home department.

Joint secretary of the state government Naveen Kumar issued a formal letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday, stating that the decisions were made after reviewing the security of specific individuals in a State Security Committee meeting. Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government.

The decision followed a review of their existing security arrangements. Along with this, the government also changed the security for many other leaders, which is being seen as a political signal. The security for former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was reduced from Z-Plus to Z category to match the present deputy CMs.

Meanwhile, officials said former CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar—a JD(U) leader but not a member of any House—has also been given Z-category security. Earlier, Nishant Kumar had no security cover. Shravan Kumar, who currently holds no post in the Bihar government, has been given Y-plus security.

Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, currently a Rajya Sabha member, was recently granted Z-plus security cover by the state government.