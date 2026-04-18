Bihar’s 2 deputy CMs, Nitish’s son get Z category security
Bihar govt upgrades security for deputy CMs and Nishant Kumar to Z category; Shravan Kumar gets Y-plus cover after State Security Committee review.
The Bihar home department on Saturday upgraded security for several political figures, granting Z-category cover to the two newly appointed deputy chief ministers and Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, and extending Y-plus protection to former minister Shravan Kumar, officials familiar with the matter said.
Officials said the government stepped up security for deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Both senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders will now receive Z-category security cover, as per a notification issued by the state home department.
Joint secretary of the state government Naveen Kumar issued a formal letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday, stating that the decisions were made after reviewing the security of specific individuals in a State Security Committee meeting. Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government.
The decision followed a review of their existing security arrangements. Along with this, the government also changed the security for many other leaders, which is being seen as a political signal. The security for former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was reduced from Z-Plus to Z category to match the present deputy CMs.
Meanwhile, officials said former CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar—a JD(U) leader but not a member of any House—has also been given Z-category security. Earlier, Nishant Kumar had no security cover. Shravan Kumar, who currently holds no post in the Bihar government, has been given Y-plus security.
Former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, currently a Rajya Sabha member, was recently granted Z-plus security cover by the state government.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAvinash Kumar
Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.
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