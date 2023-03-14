Bihar’s education system responsible for students’ migration: New Governor

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Tuesday said the education system in the state was responsible for large-scale migration of students to other parts of the country in search of better avenues. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar addresses the senate meeting of the Jai Prakash University (Chapra) on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at the senate meeting of the Jai Prakash University (Chapra).

The Governor, in his capacity has Chancellor, has revived the old tradition of chairing the senate meetings.

Arlekar said the senate meeting should not be reduced to a mere budget passing exercise, rather it should be an opportunity to brainstorm on the education system in the universities and how the students could get maximum benefits.

“Strong measures are needed to remove academic anarchy and corruption on the campuses and ensure qualitative change in higher education. Mere paper work will not bring about improvement. It requires stern measures and they will be taken to stem the rot, though some people may get disappointed with this,” he said.

Apparently aware of the challenges the universities have been facing in the state, the Governor said improvement in the education scenario in the state would require collective effort. “Education is the mirror of the society and we all have to strive to make it better. Students come to universities with a lot of hope and the senate members have the responsibility to ensure that the students remain at the focus,” he added.

On February 18, the Governor will chair the senate meeting of Purnea University.

Governor’s own initiative has evoked positive response from the academicians.

NK Choudhary, former head of department of economics at Patna University, said it was a welcome move. “Higher education needs some tough measures and the Governor has shown he will not hesitate to take them,” he said.