Bihar’s Grand Alliance targets assembly speaker, says it’s a pre-emptive strike
PATNA: Legislators of the Grand Alliance (GA) have sent a notice for removal of Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, soon after Nitish Kumar met the governor on Tuesday and stepped down as the chief minister of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, senior Janata Dal United leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.
“The notice signed by more than 50 MLAs was sent through email on Tuesday and a hard copy of the same was submitted to the assembly secretariat on Wednesday,” said Chaudhary, adding the motion against VK Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) keader, will be the first to be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar move a trust vote.
Under Article 179 (c) of the Constitution, an assembly speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the assembly by a majority vote.
JDU leaders said the GA leaders swung into action after they heard that the speaker convened a meeting of ethics committee headed by BJP leader Ram Narayan Mandal, and got a fresh report on the chaos in the assembly during the enactment of the Special Armed Police Act in March last year.
“We got suspicious about the motive of the speaker as he refused to go by the convention to resign from the post. He called an urgent meeting of the ethics committee and got a fresh report, which can lead to disqualification of membership of members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties on the charges of indulging in violence in the assembly in March 2021,” said a second senior JDU leader.
“The report was so devastating that it might lead to disqualification of a few members,” said a committee member and RJD MLA Ram Vishun Singh, who refused to sign it citing factual flaws. “I wonder why the speaker asked to submit a fresh report when the committee submitted its final report in February this year,” said Singh.
A deputy secretary-rank official at the assembly secretary said he was told to submit the report to the speaker at his residential office on Wednesday morning. “If the speaker got the report laid on the floor and approved the disqualification of members, whose numbers are said to have gone up to 32, amidst likely bedlam, it might be difficult for the GA to prove its majority,” said former Congress MLA Harkhu Jha, adding that it will require a prolonged legal battle to restore the membership.
Jha further explained that as the no-confidence notice has been served on the speaker, any decision taken by him until disposal of the motion would be null and void.
Assembly speaker VK Sinha refused to comment despite repeated calls and text message by HT. Acting secretary of the assembly Pawan Kumar Pandey said he was not aware if Sinha intended to quit on his own.
-
1.6 lakh eligible students out of 2.5 lakh register for JEE-Adv exam
Registrations for the upcoming Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) ended on Thursday and of the 2.5 lakh eligible candidates, only 1.6 lakh students have completed the process. 50 foreign nationals have also registered for the exam. JEE-Adv is the one window exam for admissions to premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In 2020, and 2021 only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process, and less than 1.5 lakh students eventually appeared for the test.
-
Funds for court premises in Hapur: After Yogi’s assurance, Hapur Bar lawyers end stir
Lawyers, associated with the Hapur Bar have decided to call off their 23-day protest after chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured them that the funds to purchase land for construction of the court premises in Hapur would soon be released. Hapur Bar president Ajit Singh Choudhary said that Hapur district was carved out from Ghaziabad in 2011 when the Mayawati government was in power. “Nothing happened thereafter, and lawyers along with courts continued to work in difficult conditions,” Choudhary said.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
