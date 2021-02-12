Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks

Installation of smog tower to fight air pollution and construction of cycle tracks on capital Patna’s roads are among the major steps taken by Bihar’s newly-appointed environment minister Niraj Kumar Singh, who took charge on Thursday.

The department of forest, environment and climate change (DEFCC) issued letters to the road construction and the urban development and housing departments to mark suitable lanes and construct cycling tracks on the main roads of the capital city in a bid to reduce carbon emission.

Singh held a meeting with DEFCC’s principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh along with forest conservators and officials of the state pollution control board to discuss ways to increase green cover and environmental protection.

He also asked officials to develop Purnia-based Ladugarh reservoir—habitat of Indian and Central Asian migratory birds-- besides the establishment of a vulture conservation area in Supaul district.

Addressing the plight of farmers and agriculturists whose crops are damaged due to animal nuisance, Singh asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats.

The department has also set a target to plant 5-crore saplings this year under Jan Jeevan Haryali mission, under which, it will prioritise plantation along the banks of canals, also regulating the flow of water.