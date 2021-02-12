Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks
- Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
Installation of smog tower to fight air pollution and construction of cycle tracks on capital Patna’s roads are among the major steps taken by Bihar’s newly-appointed environment minister Niraj Kumar Singh, who took charge on Thursday.
The department of forest, environment and climate change (DEFCC) issued letters to the road construction and the urban development and housing departments to mark suitable lanes and construct cycling tracks on the main roads of the capital city in a bid to reduce carbon emission.
Singh held a meeting with DEFCC’s principal secretary Dipak Kumar Singh along with forest conservators and officials of the state pollution control board to discuss ways to increase green cover and environmental protection.
He also asked officials to develop Purnia-based Ladugarh reservoir—habitat of Indian and Central Asian migratory birds-- besides the establishment of a vulture conservation area in Supaul district.
Also Read: JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
Addressing the plight of farmers and agriculturists whose crops are damaged due to animal nuisance, Singh asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats.
The department has also set a target to plant 5-crore saplings this year under Jan Jeevan Haryali mission, under which, it will prioritise plantation along the banks of canals, also regulating the flow of water.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s new environment minister promises smog tower, cycling tracks
- Niraj Kumar Singh also asked forest officials to suggest measures to get rid of monkeys, wild boars, Nilgais from rural human habitats in order to safeguard farmers' crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JD (U) likely to stake claim to Bihar Legislative Council’s chairman post
- While NDA partners have started discussion on the issue, the JD (U) is likely to stake claim for the post reasoning that the Assembly Speaker’s post went to the BJP, said an NDA leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artificial intelligence to detect air-pollution sources in Bihar
- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had issued a directive in June 2017, mandating brick kilns across India to convert to the less polluting zigzag setting design.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s best medical college fights absenteeism amid bid to turn it world class
- There is no ban on government doctors’ private practice in Bihar. As such, some doctors allegedly abstain from duty to attend to their private clinics or work as consultants in private healthcare facilities in return for handsome remuneration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar budget: Builders seek lower registration rate, amnesty for illegal flats
- Several builders seemed to back the argument that a reduction in registration charges will encourage more registrations and reduce litigation for the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar juvenile board tells minor to plant 20 trees in school as punishment
- The minor was caught by the police in Gopalganj on the charges of carrying liquor and was sent to a remand home. JJB found him guilty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-based smugglers arrested with gold worth over ₹2 crore
- The accused duo was travelling in AC-1 compartment of a Delhi-bound train. The gold bars were found to be concealed in specially tailored cloth vests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darbhanga’s wait for direct flight connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune continues
- Much awaited direct flights to Pune and Hyderabad have not been announced yet pending clearance from the Indian Air Force (IAF), said an official aware of the developments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bodh Gaya tourism in deep coma sans international flights and domestic visitors
- The situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon since the peak season of earning in Bodh Gaya is from October to February.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar
- 2 coaches of a passenger train derail near Chhapra in Bihar, no injuries or casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New agri laws in farmers' interests, misgivings should be dispelled: Bihar CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Class 10 student kidnapped in Gopalganj, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar’s Covid vaccine wastage rate much below permissible limit: State govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination info of defence personnel in Bihar to be kept under wraps
- The Central government has set up an exclusive channel with the defence ministry for this purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox