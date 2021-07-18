Bihar: State seeds corporation gets three BIS certifications

The Bureau of Indian of Indian standards has conferred the ISO9000:2015 to Bihar State Seeds Corporation (BSSC) for implementing quality management system as well as other certifications for environment management system and anti-bribery management system.

BSSC managing director Adesh Titarmare received the three certificates from the Bureau of Indian Standards recently, according to a press release. With this, the BSSC is the only government body to get certified in three different categories, Titarmare said.

The BBSC has been working relentlessly for providing quality seeds to farmers for last few decades. It also started home delivery of seeds to farmers during Covid-19-triggered lockdown last year.