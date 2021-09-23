Bike-borne criminals rob 4.80 lakh from two CSP agents in Bihar district

Bike-borne criminals robbed ₹4.80 lakh from the agents of two customer service points (CSP) in two separate incidents in a district of Bihar on Wednesday.

In the first incident four criminals on two motorcycles stole ₹1.80 lakh from a CSP agent of the Central Bank of India (CBI), Ganesh Kumar Mandal of Bagchhalla.

“Four armed criminals on two bikes looted ₹1.80 lakh at gunpoint and sped away towards West Bengal,” Mandal told police and added he had withdrawn the money from the Azamnagar branch of the bank and was on his way to a customer service point when the incident took place.

Barsoi sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Premnath Ram said, “A manhunt has been launched to nab the criminals.”

In another incident, two bike-borne armed criminals shot at the agent of Nawabganj CSP of SBI, Vinay Mandal, and robbed him of ₹3 lakh. The injured CSP agent is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Purnia. The incident took place on NH-77 under Kursela police station of Katihar district on Wednesday evening.

“No sooner had I resisted their robbery bid, one of the criminals shot me in my stomach and escaped with the bag containing money,” he said. Kursela station house officer (SHO) Manish Kumar said “We have recorded the statement of the victim and a hunt for the criminals has already been launched.”

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar said two dedicated teams of police officers led by two SDPOs have been formed to nab the criminals. He said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage of the areas concerned to identify the criminals.