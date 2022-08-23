BJP furious over Bihar Muslim minister entering Vishnupad temple
Kumar on Monday had offered prayers at the famed Vishnupad temple in Gaya, accompanied by Mohd Israil Mansuri, a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD.
The BJP on Tuesday charged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with "deliberate insult" to Hindu sensibilities for taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple where it is prohibited.
Kumar on Monday had offered prayers at the famed Vishnupad temple in Gaya where he was accompanied by Mohd Israil Mansuri, a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD. Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim who holds Information Technology portfolio, had later told reporters "I feel blessed to have got the opportunity for a darshan of the temple with the honourable chief minister".
As per convention, ministers in Bihar are given "prabhaar" (charge) of districts where they also head the respective program coordination committee. Mansuri has been given the charge of Gaya.
Also Read | Bihar orders inquiry after cops, ADM beat up job protesters
However, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal reacted furiously. "We demand a public apology from the chief minister. Can he think of setting his foot inside Mecca? Why must Hindus always adjust their religious sensibilities in the name of tolerance?" he asked. "If the chief minister refuses to apologize, he should brace for protests from BJP workers everywhere, including the state assembly," said Jaiswal whose party is sore over loss of power in the state.
When pointed out that priests of the temple were reluctant to voice their anguish, the BJP leader said "a common man cannot do much when the chief minister is intent on a deliberate insult to Hindu sensibilities".
Also Read | Nitish Kumar's convoy attacked in Patna, Bihar CM not present in cavalcade
Working president and secretary of the trust managing the temple, Shambhu Lal Vitthal and Gajadhar Lal Pathak respectively, said they were not aware of Mansuri's entry but it should have been "avoided" since a notice board outside the premises clearly stated that "only those believing in Sanatana Dharma" were allowed.
When Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was asked to comment on the controversy, he said "nobody pays attention to BJP which stands for badka jhuttha (big liar) party". State cabinet minister Ashok Choudhary, who is also a senior leader of Kumar's JD(U), said "it is the BJP's mindset that Hindus and Muslims must not go to each other's places of worship. We visit temples and mazaars with the same spirit".
When pointed out that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited inside the Vishnupad temple, Choudhary said "Mansuri ji must not have been aware of such a convention. But it is not something over which a fuss should be made".
-
Thane family wakes up to find leopard in the kitchen, locks her up
A Thane family ran out of their house and bolted it from outside after they found a leopard in the kitchen early on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said. The leopard was eventually rescued by officials from the forest department and Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) eight hours later. “The leopard entered the kitchen when the family was still asleep,” said range forest officer, Laxman Chikhale. The leopard was tranquilised and shifted out.
-
Man arrested for providing fake degree to Kerala gold smuggling accused
A man was arrested from Punjab's Amristar on Tuesday for allegedly providing a fake Bachelor of Commerce degree to the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, in 2019 to help her get a job with the state-owned Space Park. Police said Sachin Das ran a degree racket and that they seized many fake seals and documents from him. They said he provided the degree certificate to Suresh for Rs one lakh.
-
Shivnath Express passenger train derails in Chhattisgarh; no injuries reported
Two coaches of the Shivnath Express derailed at Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh town on Tuesday morning. The railway officials said the incident occurred at around 3:50am when two coaches of 18239 Ghevra-Itwari Shivnath Express derailed at Dongargarh yard. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The train then started for Nagpur three hours after the accident. The train was coming from the industrial city of Korba in Chhattisgarh to Nagpur.
-
BBMP to go for polls without changing number of polling stations: Report
Ahead of politically significant civic body polls due this year, Bengaluru's administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - is not planning to increase the number of polling stations despite the number of wards having increased from 198 to 243. A senior BBMP officer said more clarity will be given to the public in due course. There is no, so far, confirmation on date. Elections have been delayed for nearly two years.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Bambiha gang threatens Bishnoi, Goldy Brar
Slain gangster Devinder Bambiha's group on Wednesday warned rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar and Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh for the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The post, which HT does not corroborate, threatened that those who would help Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria and Brar would also be killed. Moose Wala, 28, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics