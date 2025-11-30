Search
BJP, JD(U) attack Madani remarks, say India is a country of peace and harmony

ByArun Kumar, Patna
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 06:38 pm IST

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) chief Maulana Arshad Madani’s remarks that “Muslims face such a stringent discrimination in India that they can’t even become vice-chancellors of any university” have evoked sharp reactions from Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party that termed the statement unwarranted and uncalled for.

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Maulana Arshad Madni addresses a press conference on the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed site of Ayodhya, at Jamiat Ulema Hind office, in New Delhi, on November 14, 2019. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
“India does not need such people making such statements. India is a country of peace and harmony. Here people of all communities live and prosper. The people here don’t like people talking of ‘jihad’ or using provocative language,” said BJP state chief and state’s industry minister Dilip Jaiswal.

Jaiswal said that these people should think before they speak and try to control their language, as people would not accept such attempts to create fissures.

JD(U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that Madani’s remarks may be useful to find relevance within the organisation, but they would remain totally irrelevant for the country and its people of any religion to look up to the Constitution.

“In the Indian Constitution all have equal rights, but making remarks to look down upon any community or suppress others is not good. This country has a clearly laid down structure of judiciary, executive and legislature, and the people of the country look up to the Constitution, not such stray statements,” said Neeraj Kumar.

On Madani’s remark that while Zohran Mamdani had been elected mayor of New York and a Khan could become mayor of London, Muslims in India could not even become vice chancellors in universities, Neeraj Kumar said that he should get his facts right, citing the name of Md Faizan Mustafa and Md Alamgeer who are VCs at Chanakya National Law University and Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University in the state.

“I never expected such an irresponsible and misleading statement from a leader of JUH, as the organisation had participated in the freedom struggle. In India, a Muslim has become President also. All have equal rights and anybody can reach the highest office,” said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

Meanwhile, Madani’s nephew Mehmood Madani, who is president of his section of JUH, also raised controversy on Friday when during a gathering in Bhopal he said that “jihad is waged against injustice and oppression and so long as there will be oppression there will be jihad.” He also alleged that efforts were being made in the country to establish the supremacy of one group through actions like bulldozer action, mob lynching, weakening of Muslim Waqf and Islamic reforms.

His remarks, especially on jihad, were deemed to be as if he was supporting jihad (armed struggle) against some forces in the country.

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also known for his expertise in Islamic theology, reacted to Mehmood Madni’s comments and referring to the Quran’s right interpretation of ‘jihad’, he said: “Children are not taught the true meaning of ‘jihad’ and many educational institutions convey wrong interpretations.”

News / Cities / Patna / BJP, JD(U) attack Madani remarks, say India is a country of peace and harmony
AI Summary AI Summary

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani’s claim that Muslims face discrimination in India, unable to hold vice-chancellor positions, has sparked backlash from BJP and JD(U) leaders, who deem his statements unwarranted. They assert that India promotes equality under the Constitution. Additionally, Mehmood Madani’s comments on jihad have raised concerns over potential misinterpretations.