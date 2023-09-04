32-yr-old BJP leader killed in Bihar’s West Champaran, one critical: Police

A 32-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was stabbed to death while another critically injured in Bihar’s West Champaran district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The deceased was serving as the BJP’s Schedule Tribe (ST) president of Bettiah Mandal. (Representative file image)

The deceased, identified as Sonu Kumar, was serving as the BJP’s Schedule Tribe (ST) president of Bettiah Mandal.

According to police, the deceased Sonu Kumar and his friend Sujit Kumar (28) were attacked at Godwa Tola village in West Champaran, when they were on their morning walk around 4am on Monday.

“The duo was attacked with knives and critically injured. The duo was taken to the hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead,” said Rakesh Bhaskar, station house officer (SHO), Mufassil police station.

Also Read: Goa man, 22, arrested for killing woman who broke up with him: Police

The matter came to the fore after a few bystanders noticed the duo lying in a pool of blood during their morning walk.

“The duo used to go for their morning walk daily. At around 4am, unidentified criminals attacked them. Soon after, they were rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw,” Neeraj Kumar, victim’s relative recalled.

Bettiah’s superintendent of police (SP) D Amarkesh said the criminals have been identified.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the SP added.

Meanwhile, former BJP state president and MP from Paschim Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Jaiswal threatened to launch a district-wide agitation if the criminals were not arrested.

“We want the police to arrest the criminals as soon as possible else we will be forced to launch an agitation,” said Jaiswal.