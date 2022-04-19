BJP lost bypoll due its own mistakes: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), or the HAM(S), is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Tuesday blamed ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ruling alliance’s loss in the recent Bochchan assembly bypoll in the state.
“Had the alliance (NDA) accepted my advice and that of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni, this would not have happened. There is no coordination committee in Bihar NDA. For this reason, BJP had to face defeat,” said Manjhi.
In 2020 Bihar polls, Bochchan was one of the four assembly seats won by VIP. The bypoll held recently was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Musafir Paswan. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat in the bypoll, defeating its nearest rival BJP by over 30,000 votes. The VIP, which was also in the fray, finished third.
“BJP took the decision on its own and had to face defeat. In a by-election, usually a member of the deceased family is made a candidate. But BJP did not do this. The result is in front of everyone,” Manjhi said.
BJP appeared to be in agreement with Manjhi. “There was some mistake in decision making. We did not assess properly the sympathy factor at Bochchan,” said state BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel.
He, however, said there were other reasons for the defeat. “Our own party faced internal rift. Besides, BJP was contesting the seat for the first time,” said Patel.
Saryu seeks health minister’s dismissal, Banna slaps legal notice
Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta Tuesday served a legal notice to Independent legislator Saryu Roy, demanding that he tender a written apology or face a defamation suit for maligning his reputation by making false allegations about him. Earlier in the day, Roy had written to chief minister Hemant Soren seeking dismissal Gupta from his cabinet.
One killed, 2 feared trapped as mica mine wall collapses
A 16-year-old girl was killed while two others are feared trapped after the wall of a mica mine collapsed in Bhanekhap village in Nawada on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place around 3 am when five miners were extracting mica flakes. Hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and managed to rescue two of them, officials said.
Ahead of monsoon, Railways to waterproof AC locals
MUMBAI In order to ensure that rain water does not create technical snags in Air-Conditioned local trains during monsoon, the Central Railway will waterproof all its AC locals. In March, a water leakage was reported by passengers travelling onboard the AC local train between Dombivli and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). In February, 34 new local train services were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan-Karjat-Kasara-Badlapur and Titwala railways stations.
Sena draws parallels between situation in Delhi and Mumbai, accuses BJP of fomenting communal trouble for political gains
Drawing parallels between the communal riots in Delhi and the campaign by the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against loudspeakers on mosques, Shiv Sena on Tuesday alleged that these campaigns were being fostered by the Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the civic elections in both the cities. On Saturday, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in Delhi.
Warring to take charge as Punjab Congress president on April 22
Newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu will take charge on April 22 in the presence of senior party leaders. The two new appointees will take charge at a simple ceremony to be held at the state headquarters of the party in Chandigarh, according to a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson. He succeeds Navjot Singh Sidhu.
