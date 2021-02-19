BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a

The security cover for BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been upgraded to Z category enabling protection by 24 armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos in shifts, according to a Central notification.

Sector headquarters of CRPF in Patna was informed by the ministry of home affairs about the security upgrade on Thursday evening.

At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official. The BJP leader will also be provided one escort car and two personal security officers (PSOs), said the official.

The decision was taken after a routine assessment of threat perception on Rudy.

In 2019, Rudy’s security cover was downgraded to Y category along with many other leaders, including Lalu Yadav and Pappu Yadav.

In Bihar, Aurangabad MP Sushil Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal and industry minister Shahnawaj Hussain enjoy Z plus security cover.

Earlier, on September 26, 2020, the state government categorised VIP security, right from the governor, chief minister to former chief ministers and MLAs level. Three former CMs, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Jitan Ram Manjhi are amongst the 31 VIPs provided security in Bihar.

Currently, the CRPF, a 3.5 lakh-strong force, has been providing Z category security cover to 20 protectees that include Baba Ramdev.

It has also been providing Z plus security cover to 11 VIPs including home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

The Prime Minister of India is provided with the most elaborate Special Protection Group (SPG) category security, whose strength is classified. Z+ category is a security detail of 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG commandos and police personnel. Z category is a security detail of 22 personnel, including 4 or 5 NSG commandos and police personnel. Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. X category is a security detail of 2 personnel, with no commandos but only armed police personnel.