BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a
The security cover for BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been upgraded to Z category enabling protection by 24 armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos in shifts, according to a Central notification.
Sector headquarters of CRPF in Patna was informed by the ministry of home affairs about the security upgrade on Thursday evening.
At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official. The BJP leader will also be provided one escort car and two personal security officers (PSOs), said the official.
The decision was taken after a routine assessment of threat perception on Rudy.
In 2019, Rudy’s security cover was downgraded to Y category along with many other leaders, including Lalu Yadav and Pappu Yadav.
In Bihar, Aurangabad MP Sushil Singh, Maharajganj MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal and industry minister Shahnawaj Hussain enjoy Z plus security cover.
Earlier, on September 26, 2020, the state government categorised VIP security, right from the governor, chief minister to former chief ministers and MLAs level. Three former CMs, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Jitan Ram Manjhi are amongst the 31 VIPs provided security in Bihar.
Currently, the CRPF, a 3.5 lakh-strong force, has been providing Z category security cover to 20 protectees that include Baba Ramdev.
It has also been providing Z plus security cover to 11 VIPs including home minister Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
The Prime Minister of India is provided with the most elaborate Special Protection Group (SPG) category security, whose strength is classified. Z+ category is a security detail of 55 personnel, including 10+ NSG commandos and police personnel. Z category is a security detail of 22 personnel, including 4 or 5 NSG commandos and police personnel. Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. X category is a security detail of 2 personnel, with no commandos but only armed police personnel.
The civic body has proposed expenditure of ₹204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating ₹102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while ₹14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
The Speaker has also called for a meeting on Wednesday with the nodal officers of all the departments and the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs department to underline the importance of timely replies to questions.
Kanhaiya's meeting with the JD(U) leader comes at a time when the former JNU leader is facing heat from the party.
Assurance to the effect came during a meeting between a BSMA delegation and sugarcane industries minister Pramod Kumar on Saturday
The state election panel has been communicating with the ECIL since last year for the purchase of 15,000 EVMs but ECIL did not get the requisite clearances from the election commission of India, said an official.
Earlier some guides used to teach Chinese at Bodh Gaya, but now they don't have students.
There was no distress sale of paddy by farmers in Bihar this kharif season owing to several corrective measures, claimed a senior government official.
RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, party leaders said on condition of anonymity, did not participate in the Azadi Patra campaign, inviting Tej Pratap's ire.
