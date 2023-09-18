BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey injured in road accident in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Dubey and four others suffered injuries after the SUV he was travelling in met with an accident at Gandhi Setu on Patna-Vaishali highway on the wee hours of Monday. Police said the MP was being treated in a private hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger. (Representative Image)

The MP’s brother-in-law, one of the bodyguards and the driver were also injured in the mishap.

The MP was coming to the state Capital from his ancestral village when his SUV rammed a container from behind.

According to police, the grievously injured driver and bodyguard were undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital while the MP was being treated in a private hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

People close to the MP said that Dubey was first rushed to the PMCH where he was administered primary treatment before being taken to Medanta. They added that doctors at Medanta had done a comprehensive check-up of the MP and had declared him to be ‘out of danger.’ Several BJP workers and other leaders visited Dubey in the hospital.

The MP’s SUV was trying to overtake the container truck from its right when the accident took place. Investigators said the SUV hit the container, crushing it completely. On getting information, a police team with the help of passerby immediately pulled out the MP, his driver and bodyguard from the mangled SUV and rushed them to PMCH.

Patna senior superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that a case has been registered in this connection with the police station concerned and further investigation is on.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies. ...view detail