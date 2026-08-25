The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is drawing up an extensive youth outreach programme across Bihar, with the party planning direct engagement with Generation Z at coaching centres, colleges, universities, hostels and youth clubs to understand their aspirations and concerns, and communicate the work of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state. BJP plans Gen Z outreach across Bihar, eyes direct youth connect

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state president Jitendra Kumar Singh said the detailed programme would be unveiled at a Yuva Morcha workshop in Patna on August 30. The initiative will seek to take BJP beyond conventional political outreach and establish direct conversations with the youth, particularly those born between 1997 and 2012 (known as Gen Z).

“We will reach out to locations with a significant presence of youth, like coaching centres, colleges, universities, hostels, and youth clubs,” Singh said, adding that the party would seek to explain the governments’ achievements while also listening to the expectations and concerns of young people.

The state BJP is also preparing to constitute a dedicated youth engagement committee, with its members expected to be finalised around September 17. The committee is expected to participate in the party’s Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, scheduled from September 17 to October 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, focusing on public service and youth-driven outreach.

BJP state vice-president Santosh Pathak said party leaders at different levels had been asked to interact with young people up to the age of 29 in at least two localities every month. A state-level youth committee, including the state Yuva Morcha president, will coordinate the initiative and engage with youth on their aspirations, concerns and expectations.

The party will also organise “Yuva Samwad” programmes at the district level, with interactions scheduled in Gaya and Aurangabad on Wednesday. Siwan has already hosted one such meet.

The outreach will highlight the work of the Narendra Modi and Samrat Choudhary governments while engaging young people on issues that concern them. It will also focus on India’s rich cultural heritage and urge youth to disregard misinformation on social media and refrain from making derogatory remarks about the PM’s mother.

The Bihar initiative comes days after the BJP at the national level constituted a dedicated team on August 17 for its Gen Z outreach programme. The team is headed by party president Nitin Nabin and includes national general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Smriti Irani, along with Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chhattisgarh minister OP Choudhary. The initiative is aimed at understanding the aspirations, concerns and expectations of younger Indians and creating platforms for direct interaction with BJP leaders.

The national outreach is part of a broader organisational push under Nabin, with the newly constituted national team tasked with strengthening grassroots and direct public engagement, particularly with young people. The BJP’s focus on Gen Z also comes as opposition parties intensify their own youth-and student-focused outreach.

“The BJP’s sharper focus on Gen Z reflects the growing importance of a generation that is increasingly entering the electorate and shaping political conversations through campuses, social media and other digital platforms. The party’s stated objective is not merely to communicate its achievements but to create a direct feedback mechanism to understand issues concerning education, employment, skills, opportunities and aspirations,” said Prof Gyanendra Yadav of the department of sociology, College of Commerce, Arts and Science of Patna’s Patliputra University.

“For the BJP, sustained engagement with younger voters is also important for building a long-term organisational base. The party’s national plan envisages direct interactions and discussions with young people, while the Bihar strategy seeks to replicate that approach at the grassroots through regular meetings and youth-focused programmes,” he added.