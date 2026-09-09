Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max India prices revealed: Check all variants

Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, bringing major upgrades to the camera system, performance and battery life. The new Pro models introduce a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture, giving users more control over depth of field and lighting. Both smartphones are powered by the new A20 Pro chip and feature a redesigned vapour chamber for improved sustained performance. Apple’s new Pro iPhones bring a sharper camera focus, faster A20 Pro chip and longer battery life. (Apple) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max also feature a redesigned Dynamic Island that can display up to three Live Activities simultaneously. The A20 Pro is built on a 2nm process and includes upgraded CPU, GPU and Neural Engine capabilities for demanding workloads and on-device AI. Apple has also introduced Siri AI with iOS 27, bringing features such as personal context, onscreen awareness and more conversational interactions.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 in India. Both models will be available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Apple is offering the new Pro models in burgundy, glacier, silver and black finishes.

Apple has not provided a variant-wise India price breakdown in the supplied launch information, so the starting prices are the confirmed figures available here.