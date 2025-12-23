BJP natl working president returns to rousing welcome in Patna, takes digs at Rahul, Tejashwi

Newly-appointed BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and called him a “part-time politician who came to Bihar only during elections and left the country once the polls got over.” Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha with BJP national working president Nitin Nabin and state party president Sanjay Saraogi during a roadshow in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI)

Nabin, five-time BJP MLA from Bankipore assembly in urban Patna, was addressing the party workers here after being accorded a warm welcome on his return to Patna after assuming the charge.

Nabin claimed that the BJP flag would fly high in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala as “part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi would be punished by voters”. He also alleged that Gandhi “disrespected India” during his recent trip to Germany.

“BJP workers and leaders work 24x7. We are not part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi. During the assembly elections, he came to Bihar and went abroad once the elections got over. He went to Germany when the Parliament session was underway, and criticised the Indian government there,” he said.

“When he (Rahul Gandhi) is in India, he abuses the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India. He criticises the Supreme Court. The time has arrived to punish such politicians,” said Nabin, who took charge as the BJP’s national working president on December 15. “The people of Bihar have punished them in the recent assembly elections. Our party flag (BJP) will fly high in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala, where part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi will be punished,” he said.

In a veiled attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nabin claimed, “One part-time politician, who is not seen in assembly sessions and leaves India when he faces defeat in polls.”

The youngest BJP national working president, 45, also motivated the youth party workers who had gathered in large numbers by advising them not to think of short-cut in politics. “There is no shortcut in politics. For the long run, politics needs commitment, patience and dedication. Believe in your work and the BJP watch tower is strong that a booth level worker can also be assigned highest work in the party,” he said.

Reminding people of the overwhelming mandate in the assembly elections, he said that our work does not end here. “We have to live to their expectations. It has increased our responsibility. Take the government work to the lowest level and work by taking people in confidence,” advised Nabin.

Earlier, Nabin, who arrived in his home state Bihar on Tuesday for the first time after assuming the charge last week, led a roadshow. The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport and culminated at Miller High School ground, close to the state BJP headquarters at Birchand Patel Marg, a party leader said. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi, Nabin stood atop a vehicle bedecked with flowers and cutouts of the lotus, the party’s poll symbol.

Posters and hoardings were put up, and several stages erected for cultural programmes along the route from the airport to the Miller High School ground.

Earlier in the day, several state BJP leaders welcomed him at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here.

Later in the evening, he met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at Raj Bhavan and chief minister Nitish Kumar at his residence.