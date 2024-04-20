BJP’s ‘400 paar’ film flopped on Day 1: Tejashwi Yadav; NDA responds

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), just a day after the first phase of elections on April 19, taking a jibe that the ruling party’s ‘400 paar’ (over 400 seats) slogan was a “flop show” on Day 1. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally in Jamui, Bihar. (HT Photo)

“The BJP’s 400-paar film was a super flop on the first day itself. There is no competition in the first phase as Bihar will give shocking results this time,” Yadav said told media persons before his election campaign with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Yadav claimed that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will win all four seats in the first phase. “We have held block-wise meetings and the feedback that has come is very good. The people of Bihar are aware and will teach BJP a lesson. They have not done anything for the people of Bihar. The promises made by Modi ji in 2014 and 2019 were not fulfilled. Now the public is tired of their statements and false promises. We have promised that we will give a special package to Bihar along with special status,” he said.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance had won all the four seats that went to polls in first phase this year – Gaya (SC), Aurangabad, Jamui (SC), Nawada – while in the second phase, four out of the five seats – Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka – four were won by CMNitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), BJP’s alliance partner.

Yadav, who is the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, said that in the 2024 general elections, local issues hold dominance.

“The entire Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc are working together. Unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar. Inflation, poverty, investment in the state are issues. Migration and floods are also issues. This time, BJP is very worried. They say that they will abolish the Constitution. Those who destroy the Constitution will themselves be destroyed,” Yadav claimed.

Downplaying his claim, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar. “His (Tejashwi Yadav) whole family will not even win a single seat. The people of Bihar will not let the looters of Bihar go to Delhi and loot the nation. The whole country knows how many votes Rahul Gandhi will be able to get in other constituencies after leaving his constituency. The people of Bihar are determined to make Bihar developed,” Sinha said.

Another NDA ally, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan claimed that Yadav’s claims are far-fetched. “We are winning 4 out of 4 seats (of the first phase). Today, if there is any one cadre in the country that is excited, then it is the Prime Minister’s, it is the NDA. One very big reason for the decline in voting percentage in Bihar is that the opposition cadre is confident about their defeat... They know their candidates will not win. That’s why the voting percentage remained slightly less in Bihar,” Paswan said.