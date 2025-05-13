Body of soldier killed in J&K to reach Bihar's Siwan tomorrow

Ram Babu Kumar Singh (26) from Bihar's Siwan is the second soldier from Bihar to make the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Ram Babu Kumar Singh (Sourced File Photos)

Ram Babu, who hails from Vasilpur village (Barharia block), married just five months ago, was grievously injured during Operation Sindoor. He was rushed to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries late on Monday.

Ram Babu got married in December 2024 to Anjali, who is currently staying at her mother’s house in Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and is said to be pregnant.

Villagers of Vasilpur say Ram Babu’s legacy will live on in the heart of Bihar and the nation.

The news of his death plunged the village into mourning.

His body will be brought on Thursday for final rites with full state honours. Martyred jawan’s uncle Shashikant while talking with reporters said that he was younger son of former deputy mukhia of Hariharpur panchayat Ramvichar Singh, who died two years ago. His elder brother, a loco pilot, was posted at Hajaribagh in Jharkhand.

Ram Babu had spoken of serving the nation since he was a child, said his family members. His widow, still reeling from the shock, told local reporters that she was devastated because of the loss but proud of her husband’s bravery. The funeral will be attended by army officials and district authorities. This marks the second such tragedy in recent days. Mohammad Imtiaz, a BSF sub-inspector of Saran, was also killed in Pakistani firing and buried in his native village on Monday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow at the loss, stating, “The country will always remember Ram Babu Singh’s sacrifice. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family.” The state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh for the martyr’s next of kin and confirmed that his last rites will be conducted with full police honours. Kumar also urged citizens to stand in solidarity with the soldier’s family during this difficult time.