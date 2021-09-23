Boy killed; man found beheaded at separate places in Bihar

A 15-year-old boy was killed after another boy hit him on his head as they quarrelled over a fish that they caught in a pond in their Majhwar village in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday. Police said Arvind Kahar, the boy, died during treatment at a local hospital.

Police superintendent Ashish Bharti said they were investigating the matter and a case will be registered on the basis of the statement of Kahar’s family.

Also Read | Bike-borne criminals abduct 12-year-old girl in Bihar, demand ₹5 lakh

A 25-year-old man was separately beheaded at Sirbit village in the neighbouring Kaimur district on Wednesday night. Police said Shayar Khan was sleeping in the open when he was killed. On Thursday, when his family discovered his body, they refused to pick it up until the district magistrate and superintendent of police arrived at the scene. Sub-divisional police officer Sunita Kumari rushed to the scene and assured the locals of action before the body was sent for post-mortem. Khan’s brother has registered a murder case against four people while accusing them of killing his sibling over a land dispute. “The accused are absconding, and police were investigating the case,” said Kumari.